Ashley Roberts hits back at 'sweat shaming' on red carpet

Ashley Roberts has hit back at being sweat shamed on the red carpet, encouraging fans to "get your pits out".

The former Pussycat Dolls star was a guest at the Alien: Romulus premiere where she looked stunning in a silver-grey tight dress and she looked like she was having the time of her life as she posed for photos and waved at fans.

As the summer heat hit London, sweat patches hit the underarms of Roberts' tight-fitting and long-sleeved grey dress. The TV and radio presenter was shocked to find herself the subject of cruel headlines, as well as mean online comments.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain on Thursday, Roberts spoke to the presenters about being "sweat-shamed". The Pussycat Dolls star said she had decided to "own it" so that others wouldn't feel embarrassed about sweating.

She said: "I was on the red carpet just enjoying myself, waving to fans, feeling great. I got off and I was like, ooh right. I looked in the mirror and was like, oh that looks a little sweaty. Then I realised it was all over the press.

"But instead of feeling embarrassed about it, I was like I'm going to turn this into a positive and own it. We all do it, it happens, we get nervous going to an event, going on a date, to a wedding, the list goes on and on."

Host Adil Ray told her: "It depends what clothes you're wearing on that day, how hot it is, you may have put deodorant on or not put enough on..."

Roberts added: "If you have a spicy pepper, that happened to me before accidentally. You get that one, right? There's always that one.

"Yeah, I just thought let's embrace it and talk about it and there you go."

Presenter Charlotte Hawkins asked whether she was affected by the trolling and it got Roberts thinking. She said: "Well, listen, it can. We're only human at the end of the day. But also I just was trying to flip it into a positive and just embrace it, laugh at it. It is something we all do, so if there are people out there feeling a bit insecure about it, I'm like, get your pits out. I never thought I would say that!"

How Ashley James hit back at online trolling

Roberts isn't the only ITV star who has been the victim of body shaming recently, as This Morning contributor Ashley James spoke last month about comments targeting her from a previous appearance on the daytime show.

When the TV presenter joined This Morning for her regular slot discussing the headlines back in April, she was expecting to be able to air her views on Hannah Waddingham hitting back at being objectified by photographers on the red carpet.

However, James was on the receiving end of some cruel comments about how much of her cleavage could be seen while wearing a suit on the ITV1 daytime show - ironically, worn while she was discussing how women are objectified by the media.

She said: "I was so excited to wear that suit. As a breastfeeding mum, I was so pleased to find a bra that fit. It didn't even occur to me that it would be deemed inappropriate. Ironically, we were discussing the objectification of women in the media. Little did I know my suit would prompt hundreds of online comments, some calling it inappropriate for daytime TV."

James posted on Instagram to thank This Morning for featuring the issue, adding: "I should probably say thanks to all the trolls because without your negativity I wouldn't have been given this opportunity! When you spread hate and negativity people will always rise above you."

Good Morning Britain airs on ITV1 at 6am on weekdays.

