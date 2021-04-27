Asia stocks lower after Wall St record ahead of Fed meeting

BEIJING — Asian stock markets fell Tuesday after Wall Street rose to a new record as investors looked ahead to this week's Federal Reserve meeting for assurance U.S. interest rates will be kept ultra-low.

Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and South Korea declined.

Overnight, Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index rose 0.2% as gains for tech, bank and consumer stocks outweighed declines for health care.

Investors expect the Fed to keep its key lending rate close to zero and to inject more money into the financial system through bond purchases following a two-day meeting that starts Tuesday.

Investors also looked for earnings announcements by U.S. companies that are expected to show stronger profits as coronavirus vaccines are rolled out and consumer spending strengthens. Quarterly profits among companies in the S&P 500 are expected to be up 24% from this time a year ago, according to a survey by FactSet.

The Fed's announcement Wednesday “should be boring, as policymakers are widely expected to keep policy steady,” said Edward Moya of Oanda in a report.

Investor confidence has increased as governments roll out coronavirus vaccines they hope will allow business activity to return to normal. That has been tempered by unease about possible higher inflation and interest rates.

The Shanghai Composite Index sank 0.5% to 3,422.52 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong retreated 0.2% to 28,910.50.

The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo lost 0.1% to 29,089.80 after the Bank of Japan, as expected, left interest rates and other policy settings unchanged. The central bank forecast inflation will be below its 2% target through 2023, indicating policy will stay loose.

The Kospi in Seoul declined 0.4% to 3,204.27 after the government reported economic output rebounded to above pre-pandemic levels after growth accelerated to 1.6% over the previous quarter in the three months ending in March.

The S&P-ASX 200 in Australia fell 0.3% to 7,021.80 while India's Sensex opened up 0.4% at 48,585.72. New Zealand and Indonesia declined while Singapore and Bangkok advanced.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 advanced to 4,187.62 on Monday. Nasdaq gained 0.9% to 14,138.78. The Dow slipped 0.2% to 33,981.57.

About a quarter of S&P 500 companies have reported quarterly results so far this earnings season. Of these, 84% have delivered earnings that topped Wall Street’s estimates, according to FactSet.

Also Wednesday, markets will focus on President Joe Biden’s prime-time address to Congress for possible details of infrastructure spending and tax reform.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude rose 29 cents to $62.20 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract fell 23 cents to $61.91 on Monday. Brent crude, used to price international oils, added 32 cents to $65.35 per barrel in London.

The dollar rose to 108.22 yen from Monday's 108.12. The euro declined to $1.2074 from $1.2092.

Joe McDonald, The Associated Press

  • Alberta mayor talks to Kenney, says vaccine eligibility key to local COVID-19 crisis

    EDMONTON — The mayor of the region that includes Fort McMurray says he has spoken with Premier Jason Kenney to find ways to fight a COVID-19 crisis that has brought on a state of local emergency. Don Scott of the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo says he’s hoping for solutions, including vaccine availability, to address a pandemic that is putting hospitals under pressure. Scott says Fort McMurray, which is home to the oilsands, has many young workers and families, and he says one of the problems is that too few residents are qualifying for a vaccination. Wood Buffalo council passed a motion on Sunday approving the state of emergency. Scott says he expects it will be legally finalized later today, which will give council more powers to address the pandemic. The region has already sent home all students from kindergarten to Grade 12 to learn online and is adding more beds in the hospital intensive care ward. This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 26, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • Friends mourn Ottawa outreach worker killed in stabbing

    Friends and co-workers of an Ottawa outreach worker killed in a stabbing Friday morning are reeling in the wake of his death, and say their community will never be the same. Carl Reinboth, 64, died after being stabbed on Somerset Street W. in Ottawa's Chinatown neighbourhood. A 20-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in his death. The same suspect is charged with aggravated assault and attempted murder in connection with a second stabbing at a nearby gas station a short time later. Reinboth was an outreach worker with the needle exchange and safer inhalation program (NESI) at the Somerset West Community Health Centre. "I don't know how to describe how we're going to power through without him," said Arwen McKechnie, the team lead for NESI and a friend of Reinboth's for nine years. 'Meant so much to so many' McKechnie described Reinboth as someone who would take clients to hospital and advocate on their behalf for justice, health care and housing. "If somebody was having a bad day, he would kind of just drape an arm around them [and] say, 'Cool down, mate. We're gonna go for smoke,'" McKenchie recalled. "The value that that had for people, the fact that he was able to take that moment with them, and, you know, listen to what they were saying, give them a chance to kind of vent and process, meant so much to so many people." Difficult time for staff, clients In an online video from the Ottawa Harm Reduction Network, Reinboth can be heard describing how he quit using drugs in 1992. "It's a dream to work there," he said about the Somerset West Community Health Centre. McKechnie said Reinboth's death comes at an especially difficult time for staff, who were already at the "intersection of three crises," namely COVID-19, the opioid epidemic and Ottawa's severe housing shortage. A pop-up memorial has been erected near the centre, and McKechnie said the way clients have been taking care of it is a sign of what Reinboth meant to them. "Carl showed up every day for the people he cared about and for the community that he worked with, and he loved it," she said. "The world is a hard place right now and people are struggling, all people are struggling. But the things that we care about, we have to show up for them all day, every day, as much as we can."

  • Calgary council approves plan to revamp downtown with $200M initial investment

    With approximately 32 per cent of downtown office space sitting vacant, Calgary city council has approved a revitalization plan for the core that involves an initial investment of $200 million. Council voted 12-1 in favour of the plan on Monday, with only Coun. Jeromy Farkas opposed. The vote was 10-3 in favour of the $200-million investment, with Farkas as well as Coun. Sean Chu and Coun. Joe Magliocca opposed. It's believed a total of $1 billion will be needed to fund the plan over the next decade, some of which the city hopes will come from other levels of government. The downtown strategy is a guiding document that will attempt to retool the core from being a business district that is often empty at night to one with more amenities, more pedestrian and cyclist infrastructure, better connections to green space, more housing and more life beyond the work week. Mayor Naheed Nenshi said the vote is a "big step" toward creating a downtown community that moves beyond a business district to becoming a vibrant, 24/7 centre of the city. "This means taking bold action and making intentional investments in public spaces, supporting vibrant neighbourhoods, and ensuring we continue to create a downtown that people want to live and work in," the mayor said. The first round of money will come from reserves, savings and a federal infrastructure fund. "Fixing downtown is a citywide issue. Our downtown is central to Calgary's economic recovery, and we are facing a long road, there is no looking back," Thom Mahler, manager of urban strategy for the city, told council on Monday. "Our biggest risk for the downtown is to do nothing as there is no forecast that shows those property values will ever come back on their own without significant and sustained action." Hollowing out of the core has removed $16 billion in value from the city's tax rolls since 2015. That means businesses outside the core have to make up the shortfall of taxes. Council has repeatedly reached into reserves to subsidize those businesses facing steep tax increases. The city plan will include: $45 million for incentives for existing office space to convert to residential, redevelop or look at "adaptive use." $5 million to offset contributions to the Plus-15 fund for residential developments. $55 million for a "downtown vibrancy capital program." $5 million for programming events. $10 million for a "dedicated downtown team" to oversee implementation. $80 million for the previously announced Arts Commons transformation. Murray Sigler, interim CEO of the Calgary Chamber of Commerce, said in a release that the approval will help Calgary compete with other global cities. "To attract and retain top talent, we must invest in the capital and social infrastructure that supports community well-being, including childcare, parks, public transit, the arts and the charitable sector," he said. "Calgary's greater downtown plan builds on the work that is already being done, and this significant investment is needed to address one of our city's greatest challenges." Council heard from a steady stream of pre-selected Calgarians touting the importance of the plan. Scott Hutcheson, the executive chair and co-founder of Aspen Properties, which has significant holdings in downtown Calgary, said action is needed. "Councillors, chances are you're not going to like what I have to say next: Calgary's a no-fly zone for institutional capital," he said of the challenges facing the downtown. "The pension funds, and the large real estate investors in that community that has typically owned the assets in the downtown, is neither interested in investing in our city core with new equity, nor is new debt available to our market." Hutcheson said estimates of a 20-year turnaround for downtown real estate can't be allowed to become reality. The city will ask other levels of government for funding to help transform the core. Details of the plan can be found on the city's website.

  • Vaccinations ramping up in Sask. Indigenous communities

    New data provided by the federal government provides a better picture of efforts to vaccinate First Nations communities in Saskatchewan. The latest data indicates that as of April 21, 2021, 20,797 vaccines have been administered at on-reserve clinics: 13,645 in First Nations in south and central Saskatchewan and 7,152 in Northern Inter-Tribal Health Authority (NITHA) communities. In 2016, the Indigenous population in the province was 175,020. . Twenty-three vaccine doses have been allocated to First Nations for the month of April, and more than 37,000 are expected in May. The northern authority will receive 11,700 vaccinations and 25,740 will go to First Nations in south and central Saskatchewan. Communities only began receiving the specifically allocated doses on April 6. In Saskatchewan, vaccination of the province's on-reserve Indigenous population is the result of a partnership between Indigenous Services Canada (ISC), the provincial government and the NITHA. The federal department will receive 14 per cent of the province's allocated COVID-19 vaccinations. They will also receive a 20 per cent increase over each community's population to account for off-reserve members who want to be vaccinated in their community. Under the federal government's COVID-19 vaccination guidance, adults "in or from" Indigenous communities are a prioritized vaccination group due to the disproportionate consequences infection can have on Indigenous people. The risk of severe COVID-19 appears higher in First Nations living off reserve compared to those living on reserve, the guidance says. The provincial government is keeping track of how the province's vaccinations have been administered but initially refused to provide the data to CBC and referred requests to Indigenous Services Canada. ISC provided the statistics but noted that the data is collected through the provincial vaccine administration system.

  • Regina father dies of COVID-19 days after couple's 3rd child is born

    Another young father has died in Regina from COVID-19. Ali Syed, a worker at SaskPower's Boundary Dam in Estevan and father of three young children, died Sunday from COVID-19, according to a GoFundMe page set up to raise money for Syed and his family. Syed tested positive for the virus in late March and was later admitted to the ICU in Regina where he was placed on a ventilator, according to the website. His pregnant wife, Misbah Zakir, also tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to hospital in Regina, according to the site. Dr. Alexander Wong, an infectious disease specialist in Regina, said Syed's wife delivered the couple's third child, a daughter, by caesarean section last week. Wong said Syed was 48. "Every life that passes is tragic. It's preventable. We never had to have any of this happen if we had gone a different course," Wong said. According to social media posts, Syed is believed to have caught the virus causing COVID-19 while carpooling to his job at the dam's power station, said Wong. Wong, along with other doctors, have been advocating for paid sick leave to help stop the spread of the virus. Wong cited a recent plan by the Science Table in Ontario as a model for Saskatchewan to follow. It advocated closing all non-essential workplaces and paying essential workers to stay home if sick or exposed to the virus. Wong also wants to see all non-essential businesses temporarily closed, as well as workplaces with COVID outbreaks, something the Science Table also advised. "I don't know what else it is really going to take for, you know, people who are making decisions to understand that this is happening. "It's just so just depressing. It's tragic. It's all preventable." In an emotional post on Twitter, Dr. Wong said more people will suffer and die unnecessarily unless the government imposes stricter restrictions. An update to the GoFundMe page stated Syed's funeral will take place at Riverside Memorial Park in Regina Monday, April 26.

  • Canada to get 1.9M vaccine doses this week, including first Johnson & Johnson shots

    OTTAWA — The federal government says it expects Canada to receive around 1.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine this week, including its very first shipment of single-dose shots from Johnson & Johnson. Canada is set to receive about 300,000 doses of the J&J vaccine, which will come in addition to more than 1 million Pfizer-BioNTech shots and around 650,000 jabs from Moderna. The country is not currently scheduled to receive additional supplies of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, which has been in heavy demand after the eligible age for the shot was dropped to 40-plus in several provinces. That demand is only expected to increase after the National Advisory Committee on Immunization adjusted its age recommendation for the shots, announcing on Friday that Canadians 30 and older should get the AstraZeneca vaccine. Some provinces, however, have said they don't have enough supply to expand eligibility any further. Federal Public Procurement Minister Anita Anand said last week the government is in talks with the United States to secure additional AstraZeneca doses after President Joe Biden suggested his country might share the shots with Canada. The U.S. has stockpiled tens of millions of AstraZeneca shots, but health officials there have not approved the vaccine for use. Anand said earlier this month that Canada still expects to receive 4.1 million doses of AstraZeneca from all sources by the end of June. The expected arrival of the first Johnson & Johnson doses later in the week follows the end of an 11-day pause in the U.S. as health officials looked into six cases of rare blood clots. There have also been questions and concerns about possible contamination of AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson doses at a Baltimore factory. Health Canada released a statement on Sunday offering assurances that the two vaccines are safe. "Health Canada has verified that the 1.5 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine imported into Canada from this facility meet quality specifications," it said. "The department reviewed test results of all vaccine lots that came into Canada, as well as the company's quality control steps implemented throughout the manufacturing process to mitigate potential risks of contamination." The Johnson & Johnson vaccines expected this week do not come from the Baltimore facility, it added. This week will also mark the last in which Canada will receive less than 2 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, as the pharmaceutical giants prepare to ramp up deliveries for the foreseeable future. The government expects the Pfizer-BioNTech shots to arrive early in the week, and the Moderna doses around mid-week. Provinces reported 231,540 new vaccinations administered over the past 24 hours on Sunday, for a total of 12,044,741 doses given since the start of the vaccination campaign in the winter. Across the country, 1,018,381 people, or 2.7 per cent of the population, had been fully vaccinated. The provinces have administered doses at a rate of 31,780.926 per 100,000. This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 26, 2021. Lee Berthiaume, The Canadian Press

  • Yellowknife judge apologizes for imposing sweeping publication ban

    A publication ban that shut down reporting on a murder trial of a Hay River man for its first week has been lifted. On Friday, in a rare move for a judge, Northwest Territories Supreme Court Justice Andrew Mahar apologized for imposing the ban. "In the heat of getting the trial going I didn't give this issue proper consideration," he said. Reporters were in court last Monday morning for the start of the trial of James Thomas. He is charged with first degree murder and robbery in connection with the death of Alex Norwegian in Hay River in late December of 2017. The reporters left minutes later, after Mahar imposed a sweeping ban on all reporting on the trial until after the jury trial of co-accused Levi Cayen. In their request for the ban, prosecutors said it was necessary because any reporting on Thomas's trial would make it very difficult to find impartial jurors for Cayen's trial, which is scheduled to be held in Yellowknife starting Feb. 28, 2022. On Tuesday, after inquiries from CBC News, prosecutors acknowledged they had failed to provide the media with advance notice of their request for the ban. Notice is required by the rules of court. Though they failed to provide notice of the request for the overall ban, prosecutors had notified media of a ban they sought on publication of autopsy photos they planned to enter as exhibits. The ban was also not mentioned when CBC News contacted the prosecutors' office, a week before the trial started, to ensure media would have timely access to exhibits while the hearing took place. At the time, the prosecutor said copies of exhibits would be made available. On Friday, at the request of the prosecutors, Mahar changed the ban to allow media to report on Thomas's trial as it unfolds. The ban will now only come into effect 120 days before Cayen's trial. Failure to notify leads to change of heart Why did the prosecutor's change their minds? Prosecutor Stephen Straub told the judge that the Crown took another look at the ban it had requested after realizing it had failed to provide advance notice to the media. Straub said that, on review, the initial ban failed to strike the proper balance between protecting the fair trial rights of Cayen and the media's constitutionally protected right to report on the trial. Around the same time CBC News also notified the prosecutor it intended to challenge the ban and had engaged a lawyer, Tess Layton, who had successfully challenged a similar ban the Crown sought just five months ago. In that case, the prosecutor initially called for no reporting on the sentencing of two people who admitted to being accessories after the fact to the murder of a young woman in Yellowknife. The prosecutor initially requested the ban remain in place until jurors had been selected for the trial of Devon Larabie, the person accused of murdering the woman. No date had been set for Larabie's trial. In fact, his preliminary inquiry, to determine if there is enough evidence to go to trial, has yet to be held. After CBC News indicated it would be challenging that ban, the prosecutor narrowed its request to a ban on only the facts of the case, as detailed in a summary, known as an agreed statement of facts. The prosecutor argued the facts were so graphic that they would stick in the minds of potential jurors, jeopardizing Larabie's right to a fair trial. CBC News challenged it anyway. In refusing to impose the ban, Justice Karan Shaner said, "the contention that the minds of potential jurors will be so poisoned by the contents of the [agreed statement of facts] that it will be too difficult to select an impartial jury is entirely speculative. This is something that the Court is being asked to accept as fact without an evidentiary foundation." Shaner went on to say, "the importance of the open court principle in a free and democratic society cannot be underestimated. It is a key element in holding the administration of justice accountable to justice system participants and the public at large." The sweeping publication bans the prosecutor applied for in these cases is a departure from a more restrained approach it took at the sentencing hearings of two others charged in connection with Norwegians death. In January 2019, Sasha Cayen and Tyler Cayen were sentenced after reaching plea deals with the prosecutor. At that time the prosecutor called for the same ban the court imposed in the Thomas case on Friday — one that comes into effect only 120 days prior to any jury trial of a co-accused. No one at the prosecutor's office was available to explain in an interview why the Crown initially applied for a ban that would have delayed reporting on Thomas's trial for at least 10 months. An official pointed to a Public Prosecution Service of Canada Deskbook and said decisions on publication bans are based on the unique circumstances of each case.

  • What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Monday, April 26

    Recent developments: Outside Ottawa, four more people have died of COVID-19 across the region. What's the latest? Ontario has made a formal request to the Canadian Armed Forces to help deal with a surge in critical care cases associated with COVID-19's third wave, just days after it rejected an offer by the federal government to send in extra personnel. Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is reporting 190 new COVID-19 cases and five more deaths on Monday. The Eastern Ontario Health Unit is reporting two more residents have died of COVID-19. Health authorities in the Outaouais and Renfrew County are each reporting one more death from COVID-19. How many cases are there? The region is in a record-breaking third wave of the pandemic that includes more dangerous coronavirus variants, straining contact tracing and pushing hospitals past their limits. As of Monday, 23,503 Ottawa residents have tested positive for COVID-19. There are 2,682 known active cases, 20,326 resolved cases and 495 deaths. Public health officials have reported more than 43,000 COVID-19 cases across eastern Ontario and western Quebec, including more than 38,100 resolved cases. Elsewhere in eastern Ontario, 174 people have died. In western Quebec, the death toll is 192. Akwesasne has had more than 620 residents test positive and 10 deaths between its northern and southern sections. Kitigan Zibi has had 34 cases. Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory has had 11, with one death. Pikwakanagan hasn't had any. CBC Ottawa is profiling those who've died of COVID-19. If you'd like to share your loved one's story, please get in touch. What can I do? Eastern Ontario: Ontario is under a stay-at-home order until at least May 20. People can only leave home for essential reasons such as getting groceries, seeking health care and exercising. They're asked to only leave their immediate area or province if absolutely necessary. The vast majority of gatherings are prohibited, with exceptions that include small activities with households and small religious services. Golf courses and tennis and basketball courts are among the shuttered recreation venues. Police checkpoints are set up between Ontario and Quebec, but are not running 24/7. Officers in Ontario have the power to stop and question people if they believe they've gathered illegally. WATCH | High school sweethearts die 4 days apart of COVID-19: Most non-essential businesses can only offer curbside pickup. Access to malls is restricted and big-box stores can only sell essential items. Gyms and personal care services are closed, while restaurants are only available for takeout and delivery. Ontario has indefinitely moved to online learning. Daycares remain open. Local health units and communities can also set their own rules, as Ottawa's is doing around playgrounds, Prince Edward County's is doing around travel and Kingston is doing for Breakwater Park. Western Quebec Premier François Legault has said the situation is critical in Gatineau and is asking people there to only leave home when it's essential. Schools, gyms, theatres, personal care services and non-essential businesses are closed until May 3 in the Outaouais. Private gatherings are banned, except for a person who lives alone seeing one other household. Distanced outdoor exercise is allowed in groups up to eight people. Sûreté du Québec offers talk to drivers in Gatineau, Que., coming from the Ontario border April 21, 2021. Both provinces were having police check people were entering for essential reasons during the pandemic.(Francis Ferland/CBC) The curfew is from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. People there are asked to only have close contact with people they live with, be masked and distanced for all other in-person contact and only leave their immediate area for essential reasons — under threat of a fine if they go to a yellow or green zone. Distancing and isolating The novel coronavirus primarily spreads through droplets that can hang in the air. People can be contagious without symptoms, even after getting a vaccine. Coronavirus variants of concern are more contagious and are taking over. This means it is important to take precautions now and in the future like staying home while sick — and getting help with costs if needed — keeping hands and surfaces clean and maintaining distance from anyone you don't live with, even with a mask on. Masks, preferably ones that fit snugly and have three layers, are mandatory in indoor public settings in Ontario and Quebec. OPH says residents should wear masks outside their homes whenever possible. A masked person out for a walk in a late-April snowfall in Ottawa in 2021.(Francis Ferland/CBC) Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms should self-isolate, as should those who've been ordered to do so by their public health unit. The length varies in Quebec and Ontario. People have to show proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test to enter Canada by land without a fine and have to pay for their stay in a quarantine hotel if entering by air. Direct flights from India and Pakistan are banned until late May. Health Canada recommends older adults and people with underlying medical conditions and/or weakened immune systems get help with errands. Vaccines Four COVID-19 vaccines have been deemed safe and approved in Canada. Canada's task force said first doses offer such strong protection that people can wait up to four months to get a second. About 690,000 doses have been given out in the Ottawa-Gatineau region since mid-December, including about 318,000 doses to Ottawa residents and about 127,000 in western Quebec. Eastern Ontario Ontario is now in Phase 2 of its vaccine rollout, with the first doses during Phase 1 generally going to care home residents and health-care workers. All health units in eastern Ontario are now vaccinating people age 60 and older at their clinics, while it's 55 and over in Renfrew County. People can book appointments online or over the phone at 1-833-943-3900. The province has opened up appointments for people age 50 to 54 in Ottawa's K1T, K1V and K2V "hot spot" postal codes. Separately, some Ottawans in priority neighbourhoods age 50 and up can check their eligibility online and make an appointment through the city for a pop-up clinic. Indigenous people over age 16 in Ottawa can make an appointment the same way. People who are 40 or will be this year can contact participating pharmacies for a vaccine appointment. Pharmacies are now allowed to offer walk-in vaccines if they wish. Phase 2 also includes people with underlying health conditions, followed by essential workers who can't work from home in May. Phase 3 should involve vaccinating anyone older than 16 starting in July. Local health units have some flexibility in the larger framework, so check their websites for details. Western Quebec Quebec also started by vaccinating people in care homes and health-care workers. The vaccination plan now covers people age 45 and older, along with essential workers and people with chronic illnesses and disabilities. People age 45 to 79 can get a same-day appointment at Gatineau's Palais des Congrès. WATCH | A Q&A on different types of vaccines: Officials expect everyone who wants a shot to be able to get one by by Fête nationale on June 24. People who qualify can make an appointment online or over the phone. Pharmacists there have started giving shots with appointments through the province. Symptoms and testing COVID-19 can range from a cold-like illness to a severe lung infection, with common symptoms including fever, a cough, vomiting and loss of taste or smell. Children tend to have an upset stomach and/or a rash. If you have severe symptoms, call 911. Mental health can also be affected by the pandemic, and resources are available to help. WATCH | 3 stories of coping: In eastern Ontario: Anyone seeking a test should book an appointment. Check with your health unit for clinic locations and hours. Ontario recommends only getting tested if you have symptoms, if you've been told to by your health unit or the province, or if you fit certain other criteria. People without symptoms but who are part of the province's targeted testing strategy can make an appointment at select pharmacies. Travellers who need a test have very few local options to pay for one. In western Quebec: Tests are strongly recommended for people with symptoms, their contacts and people who have been told to get tested. Outaouais residents can make an appointment and check wait times online. Call 1-877-644-4545 with questions, including if walk-in testing is available nearby. First Nations, Inuit and Métis: First Nations, Inuit and Métis people, or someone travelling to work in a remote Indigenous community, are eligible for a test in Ontario. Akwesasne has a COVID-19 test site by appointment only and a curfew of 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Anyone returning to the community on the Canadian side of the international border who's been farther than 160 kilometres away — or visited Montreal — for non-essential reasons is asked to self-isolate for 14 days. People in Pikwakanagan can book a COVID-19 test by calling 613-625-1175. Anyone in Tyendinaga who's interested in a test can call 613-967-3603 and in Kitigan Zibi, 819-449-5593. Tyendinaga's council is asking people not to travel there to camp or fish. Inuit in Ottawa can call the Akausivik Inuit Family Health Team at 613-740-0999 for service, including testing and vaccines, in Inuktitut or English on weekdays. For more information

  • Alberta urged to remove hurdles to turning dormant oil wells into 'major' opportunity

    Thousands of dormant oil and gas sites in Alberta could be a "major" economic opportunity in the province, with the potential for many to be repurposed for alternative energy uses, according to a new report. But it says for such efforts to take off — potentially turning unused sites into geothermal, hydrogen or lithium recovery projects — the provincial government needs to address the regulatory gaps holding things up. The report, prepared by the Energy Futures Lab and the Canada West Foundation, calls on policymakers to take legislative action and urges better co-ordination between regulators. Participants from the oilpatch, new energy ventures, landowners, law firms and others contributed to the report. "There are entrepreneurs that are trying to reuse old oil and gas infrastructure for new purposes … and what they're finding is that there are a number of roadblocks," said Julie Rohl of the Energy Futures Lab. "One of them is just the quagmire of the regulatory environment and how these sites are managed and regulated by a number of different regulatory bodies." A decommissioned pumpjack is shown at a well head on an oil and gas installation near Cremona, Alta., in 2016. Some of these sites could be repurposed for other energy uses, such as geothermal. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press) Alberta had more than 2,600 orphan oil and gas sites as of April 1, facilities that haven't been remediated by their often-bankrupt owners. There are nearly of 3,400 orphan pipelines needing to decommissioned. According to the new report, there are more than 95,000 inactive wells in Alberta. Such wells can pose an "enormous public financial and environmental liability," the report says. Last year, the federal government provided Alberta with $1 billion to help clean up the sites. But the dormant infrastructure also represents a variety opportunities, the report adds. "Many — although not all — of these sites are good candidates for repurposing for other energy uses, including geothermal, micro-solar, hydrogen, recovery of lithium or other minerals, or carbon capture and storage," it says. Finding new uses for old energy infrastructure, it says, will create jobs, help diversify the economy, create new economic opportunities for landowners and ease the taxpayer burden around site liability. For instance, an old well site could be used for a solar project because it may already have road access, lease, a gravelled surface and nearby power lines that it could tie into. "There's really an opportunity to try to move a problem forward before it grows any larger and at the same time stimulate other things that we want," said Marla Orenstein of the Canada West Foundation, a public policy think tank. "The legislative changes that we're proposing really set out an opportunity the size of which is almost the same size as the number of inactive facilities that we have in the province." That includes new opportunities for oil and gas workers, she said. Alberta has about 150,000 abandoned and inactive wells throughout the province.(CBC) But the report says many innovative projects have died due to either inflexible regulations that do not allow for site repurposing and/or difficulties in assigning financial liability. Among the issues, it cites poor co-ordination across the regulators, particularly the Alberta Energy Regulator, Alberta Environment and Parks and the Alberta Utilities Commission. In one case noted by the report, it took five years for a solar project to navigate all of the regulatory hoops before it could use legacy oil and gas infrastructure to help provide power for irrigation farming. Co-ordination between regulators The report says regulators lack a clear mandate for the them to collaborate on such matters. There is a hesitancy by regulators to act when processes or policy guidance is not clear, it adds. The authors suggest fixing this problem can largely be accomplished if the government directs regulators to collaborate and address the issue by applying existing legislation to new circumstances where interpretation allows. The report recommends passage of a legislative "skinny bill," which states the government will prefer natural resource development to occur on previously disturbed land. "It clarifies the government's intention and directs action, but does not introduce additional regulations," it says. The report also dives into more specific concerns, ranging from those of landowners, those related to repurposing surface and subsurface uses, plus the tricky issue of transferring liability from an existing licensee. The report and its recommendations have been sent to the provincial government. Province reviewing report Alberta Energy Minister Sonya Savage said the department is reviewing the report and its recommendations. "The government continues to work on a number of priorities raised in the report," Savage said in an emailed statement. That includes modernizing the oil and gas liability management framework, developing a geothermal policy framework and updating and modernizing the mineral tenure and regulatory frameworks, she said. "We welcome further discussions on these important issues," Savage said.

  • Sentencing hearing begins for former Calgary police officer who fractured man's skull during arrest

    The sentencing hearing for a former Calgary police officer who fractured a man's skull during an arrest, causing a brain injury, began Monday, two years after his conviction and six years after the assault. Trevor Lindsay was convicted of aggravated assault against Daniel Haworth in June 2019. The man's brother testified during the trial that Haworth was never the same after the injuries. He died of a drug overdose months later. Prosecutor John Baharustani told the judge much of the evidence at Lindsay's sentencing hearing will focus on another instance of the officer allegedly using excessive force against a handcuffed arrestee, Godfred Addai-Nyamekye. A CPS helicopter caught the beating on video, which will be played as part of the sentencing hearing. As well, Addai-Nyamekye will be called to testify. Assault on Haworth caught on video On May 25, 2015, Haworth was arrested, suspected of breaking into his ex-girlfriend's home and stealing coins from her collection. He was arrested by Lindsay and his partner and taken to the arrest processing unit (APU) where surveillance video captured what then took place in the parking lot. There, Lindsay pulled the handcuffed Haworth out of the police cruiser and pressed him, face first, into the car. Video shows Lindsay punching Haworth four times before swinging the handcuffed arrestee to the ground, head first. When Lindsay testified in his own defence, he told the judge his actions were justified because after he had punched Haworth the first time, the victim tried to spit blood at him. The officer said he felt an aggressive take-down was warranted. Lindsay said he'd attempted a controlled takedown but lost his grip, and accidentally whipped Haworth to the pavement In convicting Lindsay, Court of Queen's Bench Justice Michael Lema said the officer's use of force was "unnecessary and excessive." The judge added that aggressive measures were not warranted in the arrest. Facing two internal disciplinary hearings at CPS, Lindsay quit the service in Sept. 2020. Until his conviction, he'd been suspended with pay. Godfred Addai-Nyamekye(Lost Time Media) Lindsay was first accused of using excessive force following the 2013 beating of a handcuffed Black man, Godfred Addai-Nyamekye. Addai-Nyamekye had been issued a ticket for public intoxication. Another officer loaded Addai-Nyamekye into his police van and dropped him off on a city street far from home, in the dead of winter. After Addai-Nyamekye called 911 for help, Lindsay showed up. Police helicopter video shows Lindsay beating Addai-Nyamekye. Although Addai-Nyamekye was charged with assaulting a peace officer, he was acquitted at trial after the judge rejected the officers' version of events, finding no evidence the accused struck either officer. Video part of documentary Addai-Nyamekye, who still suffers from chronic pain and PTSD related to the incident, filed a complaint against CPS after the attack. Lindsay was to face a disciplinary hearing last fall but quit before it took place. The assault on Addai-Nyamekye was part of a recently aired documentary focused on alleged brutality and accountability issues within the Calgary Police Service. Above the Law, by filmmakers Marc Serpa Francoeur and Robinder Uppal, broadcast on CBC last summer. It is available online for free through CBC Gem.

  • Attorney: Man killed by deputy had hands on wheel

    A Black man killed by deputies in North Carolina was shot in the back of the head and had his hands on his car steering wheel when they opened fire, attorneys for his family said after relatives viewed body camera footage. (April 26)

  • Maskless protesters at Alberta rally urged to get tested after participant tests positive for COVID-19

    Attendees at a Saturday rally against public health restrictions in Medicine Hat, Alta., are being urged by Alberta Health Services to book a COVID-19 test after one of the protesters tested positive. "We ask those in attendance to book an appointment for testing, whether symptomatic or not," AHS said in an emailed statement on Monday, adding that close contacts can book tests online or by calling 811. Dozens of maskless protesters met in the parking lot of J Rocks Bar and Grill on Saturday — with signs denouncing mandatory vaccines and lockdowns, neither of which are policies in Alberta. AHS said last Thursday it had issued a closure order for J Rocks as a result of non-compliance with provincial health restrictions that prohibit dine-in service. "The risks posed by people and businesses choosing to defy public health orders are very real, particularly given the rise in cases involving more contagious variants," an AHS spokesperson said in an emailed statement. ASH said enforcement is taken only when significant risk is identified or there is continued non-compliance, and that further enforcement like suspension of the restaurant's food handling permit would be pursued if the closure isn't followed. Medicine Hat Police said that while no police enforcement was done at Saturday's rally, officers were in attendance to gather information and share it with AHS. The province is fighting a third wave of COVID-19, with more than 20,000 active cases and hundreds of people in hospital. There are 141 active cases in Medicine Hat. On Monday, posters on an anti-health rules Facebook page for Medicine Hat were calling for rally attendees not to follow the provincial health advice to be tested for COVID-19. J Rocks restaurant said in a Facebook post that it remained open and was welcoming customers to visit indoors with their neighbours. Premier Jason Kenney said Monday that he continues to urge everyone to follow health restrictions like distancing and wearing masks, as well as getting immunized once eligible. However, he said he doesn't plan at this point to introduce further restrictions as "more rules do not necessarily increase compliance."

  • Toronto sending majority of vaccine doses to hot spots in coming weeks, expects boost in supply

    Toronto is currently in a "vaccine valley" with dwindling supply but significant capacity, Mayor John Tory says. "We are sending all the vaccine we can to the hottest hot spots," said Tory at a news conference Monday. Despite a lower than expected amount of vaccine due to supply chain issues, the city has allocated 59 per cent of its 107,640 doses this week to mobile and pop-up clinics in hot-spot neighbourhoods, said Matthew Pegg, the city's fire chief and head of emergency management. Next week, Toronto is expecting more than 270,000 doses and will send 73 per cent to hot spots. This is in line with what Ontario's COVID-19 science table recommended on Friday that the province shift its vaccine strategy to allocate doses based on hot spots, rather than age. The independent panel of experts said this approach would "substantially reduce" infection rates. "Prioritizing those hot spot neighbourhoods can be seen to have the greatest impact in terms of reduced hospitalizations and deaths," said Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa. "That is certainly something we can all get behind." The extra doses are vital to areas like Scarborough, where thousands of appointments were cancelled last week because of shortages, said Coun. Paul Ainslie, who represents Ward 24, Scarborough-Guildwood. "I'm all for, 'Just do it!'" the councillor said in a text message. The province has been slower to implement the science table's advice. Health Minister Christine Elliott told reporters Monday that she takes the recommendation seriously and a decision will be made soon. The number of new COVID-19 cases appears to be dropping slightly in Toronto to 1,101 cases Monday compared to almost 1,300 a week ago, according to the city. But daily cases over 1,000 are always something to be concerned about, said de Villa. "At this point in the pandemic, given the extent and the ease of transmission everywhere, I am reluctant to characterize case counts as plateauing," she said. As of Monday, there were 1,085 people in hospital with COVID-19. Intensive care units are at 93 per cent capacity with 231 patients being treated and 154 on ventilators — though many local patients are now being transported out of the city for care. Toronto has also experienced 3,023 deaths from COVID-19. The city's hospitals will get extra support in the coming days. Ontario has formally requested the assistance of the Canadian Armed Forces to help deal with the surge in critical care cases. Newfoundland and Labrador, meanwhile, is sending nine health-care workers to help in downtown Toronto hospitals on Tuesday. Sunnybrook Heath Sciences Centre in Toronto accepted its first patient into its field hospital on April 26, 2021.(Evan Mitsui/CBC) To stop the spread of COVID-19 from workers to their families, Toronto Public Health has ordered the partial closure of seven workplaces and full closure of four workplaces where there are COVID-19 outbreaks, said de Villa. The city posted the names of the companies later on Monday, as it continues to urge the province to provide paid sick days, although Tory said he had not heard any details from the province about possible forthcoming legislation. Tory also announced that the city is investing $2 million to strengthen mental health support for residents, especially those in hot spot neighbourhoods. The support will be virtual and completely free for residents experiencing grief, anxiety and depression linked to the pandemic. More vaccine appointments open More than one million vaccine doses have been administered in Toronto, about one in three adults, but residents in hot spot neighbourhoods are frustrated by shortages at pop-up clinics. Some have waited in line for hours only to be turned away when supply runs out. But even if residents are stuck waiting in long lines for a dose, pop-up clinics remain the best way to boost vaccination rates in hard-hit communities according to health-care providersn and community organizers, Pegg said. This approach meets the needs of people who may not be comfortable booking an appointment online or over the phone. A new block of COVID-19 vaccine appointments have opened up at the nine city-run clinics. Spots are available for between May 10 to 16, when Toronto expects to start receiving an increased number of doses, according to Toronto Public Health. Residents 60 years and older are eligible to book an appointment at a city clinic, as well as those 50 and up living in hot spots and individuals who are pregnant. The city is looking at lowering age eligibility as supplies increase, said Pegg. People 18 years and older living in hot spots can get vaccinated at mobile and pop-up clinics, while those 40 and older are eligible to receive a dose of AstraZeneca at pharmacies. Toronto police lay 160 charges For some Toronto residents, the parties didn't stop this weekend, police said Monday. Toronto police responded to hundreds of calls from the public and attended more than 200 noisy gatherings — more than half indoors, the force said in a statement. Officers laid 160 charges under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act and eight criminal charges, including obstructing a police officer and assault. The most calls came from the downtown area on Saturday, with police teams visiting houses, apartments, short-term rentals and businesses, police said. One call was near King St. W. and Portland, where the owner and 10 guests were inside a condo. "At a time when positive case counts continue to rise to worrying numbers and hospital ICU admissions are at their highest, it's extremely disappointing to see people having parties and gatherings and putting themselves, their families, healthcare workers and first responders at increased risk," said Chief James Ramer.

  • 'Panic mode': COVID-19 third wave has driven Ontario Premier Doug Ford's government into 'bonkers' scenarios, experts say

    As the Premier stood standing at the podium wiping away tears, it showcased a leader in disarray following days of public scrutiny.

  • COVID treatment has improved, but many wish for an easy pill

    If Priscila Medina had gotten COVID-19 a year ago, she would have had no treatments proven safe and effective to try. But when the 30-year-old nurse arrived at a Long Island hospital last month, so short of breath she could barely talk, doctors knew just what to do. They quickly arranged for her to get a novel drug that supplies virus-blocking antibodies, and “by the next day I was able to get up and move around,” she said. After two days, “I really started turning the corner. I was showering, eating, playing with my son.” Treatments like these can help newly diagnosed patients avoid hospitalization, but they are grossly underused because they require an IV. Other medicines for sicker patients can speed recovery, but only a few improve survival. While vaccines are helping to curb the pandemic, easier and better treatments are needed, especially as virus variants spread. “We’re seeing more and more young people get into serious trouble ... serious disease requiring hospitalization, and occasionally even tragic deaths,” the U.S. government’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, recently told the National Press Club. The biggest need is for a convenient medicine such as a pill “that can prevent people with symptoms from getting worse and needing hospitalization," he said. Here’s a look at what's on the horizon and the options now. A PILL ON THE WAY? Developing drugs for respiratory diseases is tough, partly because doses have to be high enough for the medicine to reach deep into the lungs yet not so high that they're toxic. Research on treatments also was slower because the U.S. government initially gave priority to vaccines. It wasn't until the end of April 2020 that the first COVID-19 treatment showed benefit in a big government-sponsored study. That drug — remdesivir, sold as Veklury by Gilead Sciences Inc. — remains the only one approved for COVID-19 in the U.S., though some others, such as the one Medina received, are authorized for emergency use. Remdesivir also is the only antiviral COVID-19 medicine — it interferes with virus reproduction — and "we really, really need a bunch more,” National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins said at a recent seminar. Several companies, including Pfizer, Roche and AstraZeneca, are testing antivirals in pill form. Farthest along is molnupiravir, from Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics. It doesn't seem to help hospitalized patients but shows promise in less sick ones, and a large study should give results this fall, the companies said. If it pans out, it could be taken at home when symptoms first appear, similar to how antiviral drugs for the flu are used now. The NIH also is seeking a home-use option in a study that is testing up to seven drugs already used for other diseases. Even vaccines are being tried as treatments. Some people with “long COVID” said their lingering symptoms improved after vaccination. OPTIONS FOR OUTPATIENTS There’s one choice now: Antibody drugs, which can cut the chances of needing to be hospitalized by 70% if given within 10 days of the start of symptoms. Eli Lilly and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals are authorized to supply their treatments to patients at high risk of serious illness, and the U.S. government provides them for free, though there is sometimes a fee for the IV. Antibodies are made by the immune system to fight the virus, but it takes weeks after infection for them to form. The drugs supply lab-made versions that can help right away. Combinations of antibodies are being used now because some virus variants can evade single ones. Demand for these drugs has been shockingly low -- many patients don’t know about them, doctors and hospitals initially weren’t set up to give them, and IVs are inconvenient, though Regeneron has also tested giving its treatment as shots. “This is really life-saving therapy. We think it has tremendous opportunity to be used more,” said Dr. Donald Yealy, emergency medicine chief at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. “You don’t have to be really sick” to get it, and many patients hesitate because they think they will recover without it but suddenly get worse, he said. It happened to Medina, a labour and delivery nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New York. “When I thought I’d be getting better, things actually started getting worse,” she said. “It was very scary. I felt very short of breath. I could barely speak.” Her hospital arranged for her to get the antibody treatment at nearby North Shore University Hospital, which had a medical tent with IV stations to treat many people at once, and she recovered at home. HOSPITAL-BASED TREATMENT The severity of symptoms determines the options, and timing matters — certain drugs can be life-saving at one point and harmful at another. Remdesivir is used for patients who need extra oxygen but not breathing machines. In studies, it cut the time to recovery by five days on average, from 15 days to 10. But it hasn’t been shown to improve survival, so a World Health Organization guidelines panel opposes use of the pricey drug. The only medicines that do boost survival are dexamethasone and similar steroids for patients sick enough to need extra oxygen and intensive care. If used earlier, when patients are only mildly ill, they can do harm. “Early on, you want the immune system to fight the virus,” so treatment is aimed at helping that happen, Fauci explained. As illness goes on, the immune system may become overactive and people can die from that. A host of drugs that blunt inflammation and other immune responses are being tried for this later stage of illness. The NIH says full doses of blood thinners such as heparin may help people who are moderately ill avoid breathing machines or other organ support. Nearly all hospitalized COVID-19 patients get low doses now to prevent blood clots. Research suggests that higher doses can help people who are not yet critically ill, but could harm those who are very sick. LESSONS LEARNED Doctors now know that some things don't work, including the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine. That can be as important as knowing what to try, said the Cleveland Clinic’s Dr. Adarsh Bhimraj, who helps develop treatment guidelines for the Infectious Diseases Society of America. “We still have misinformation about COVID-19 therapies” that is misleading patients and doctors alike, he said. Dr. Rajesh Gandhi, a Massachusetts General Hospital physician also helping with guidelines, said “tremendous scientific progress" has been made in one year. Doctors no longer need to take “a kitchen sink approach,” or trying many things in the hope that one will help, he said. ___ The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content. Marilynn Marchione, The Associated Press

  • COVID-19 the 'perfect storm' for people battling hoarding disorder

    Canadians who hoard have been finding it difficult to control their disorder this past year due to COVID-19 restrictions that have cut them off from the support they need. They are "already among our most isolated clients ... and the pandemic just made that all so much harder," said Lucie Hager, the associate regional manager for community support programs at VHA Home HealthCare, a charitable organization in Toronto that "offers 24/7 support services to people of all ages and cultural backgrounds," according to its website. Hager offers support and extreme cleaning programs for people suffering from what is often a lifelong disorder, but under lockdown restrictions, she can no longer go to their homes. Instead, clients participate in a virtual support group. She said women are more likely to reach out for help with hoarding, which may explain why most of her clients are female. In a 2019 VHA program, for example, only three of the 50 participants were men. Paul LeBlanc, 47, was one of them. As a child, he would collect old radios and other trashed electronics to fix them up and recycle waste. "When I ended up on my own," LeBlanc said, "things changed." With a counsellor's help, LeBlanc is working to clean parts of his house in sections.(Paul LeBlanc) In his mid 20s, he repaired computers for a living and found himself accumulating old parts in the hopes that maybe others could use them. By the time LeBlanc realized things had gotten out of hand, the task of getting rid of it all seemed too overwhelming. Before the pandemic, he had in-person weekly visits with a VHA counsellor who helped him declutter. "He would sit on a chair and coach me through it, and basically it worked out well," LeBlanc said. Anxiety increased with pandemic When the pandemic hit, his in-person sessions were cancelled and his anxiety increased. "The hoarding gets worse because you're not really cleaning up because you're depressed," LeBlanc said. "It's like, 'Why bother right now? Because nobody's coming over.'" He started virtual sessions with Hager, which come with their own challenges, he said. Lucie Hager, associate regional manager for community support programs at VHA Home HealthCare in Toronto, has been holding virtual sessions with hoarding disorder clients during the pandemic.(Jon Castell/CBC) "It helps having somebody come to the house," LeBlanc said. "It gives you motivation and a kick in the ass." Despite the setbacks, LeBlanc has made progress, clearing a section of his home last week. "Making those decisions about what to keep and what to let go of is really challenging for clients," Hager said. She encourages them to spend 15 minutes going through belongings before spending another 15 minutes deciding whether to keep something, throw it out or donate it. People vulnerable to hoarding 'not managing now' Elaine Birchall is a hoarding behaviour and intervention specialist in Ottawa and co-author of Conquer the Clutter: Strategies to Identify, Manage, and Overcome Hoarding. Birchall describes hoarding as a spectrum with three general criteria: an excessive accumulation of stuff, living spaces not being used for their intended purposes and causing distress to the person hoarding or others around them. "As soon as you're overwhelmed, you are very vulnerable to hoarding setting in," Birchall said. "COVID-19 is a perfect storm for that." People vulnerable to hoarding before the pandemic who were managing are not managing now, she said. "If you had an acquisition issue before, it's increasing because that's your vehicle. That's your modality for getting your needs met — and online shopping, there is no shortage until your credit card crashes." Birchall has helped clients who have a hoarding disorder for nearly 20 years. She said several clients who completed their treatment years ago returned for help when Ontario locked down at various times during the pandemic. No place to dump excess stuff With donation bins locked up and thrift stores temporarily shuttered, it's more difficult to find a place to let go of unneeded belongings. Clients engage in cognitive behavioural therapy, where they learn how to reduce the clutter in their home and start letting go of things, Hager, of VHA Home HealthCare, said. But the unpredictability and uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic have made it harder for Hager's clients to make progress in decluttering. Hager, right, recently met LeBlanc face to face for the first time. She's been holding virtual sessions to help him manage his hoarding disorder.(CBC) "Often, what we find with hoarding disorder is that the anxiety around the thoughts of letting go of something are actually much greater than what it really is when they do finally get rid of it," Hager said. But she's worried about the people who haven't sought help for their hoarding disorder during this pandemic. "We are really nervous about what's going to happen when everything opens up again," Hager said. "We know there are people out there who have not been getting any support from anyone and that they are suffering in silence."

  • Some Nunatsiavut beneficiaries living outside of Labrador feel 'abandoned.' Here's why

    When the Nunatsiavut government distributed frozen caribou and muskox in its settlement area in northern Labrador last month, Sarah Anala and Danny Pottle felt left out — like they often do when it comes to cultural and language programs and services offered by the government. While both Anala, a Nunatsiavut elder who now lives in Moncton, N.B., and Pottle, a former Nunatsiavut government member who lives in St. John's, were happy for the people who received the meat, they were disappointed the government didn't find a way deliver meat to beneficiaries outside Labrador. For Anala, it's an example of a bigger problem. "This incident of caribou, how it was distributed, contributes to the larger issue of many of us who are in the Canadian constituency feeling that we are often left out, we're disregarded," she said. "Some of us feel we, our voices, are not heard in Nunatsiavut — feeling, I would say, abandoned." Caribou meat waits to be distributed at the Max Winters Memorial Community Freezer in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.(Regan Burden/CBC) Pottle echoed Anala's sentiment. 'We feel that we're not valued, that Nunatsiavut government perpetuates the whole discourse that we often feel [that] because we don't live in the settlement area, we're less Inuk than the people who live in our communities, we're less Inuk than the people who live in Upper Lake Melville," he said. He compared the experience to "reverse colonialism." "Nunatsiavut government is treating our membership in the same manner that colonial institutions treated us," he said. Pottle said there are programs and services they cannot access, like the Inuttitut Mentorship Program and the Labrador Inuttitut Training Program, despite the fact there Inuttitut speakers across Canada. Anala is one of them — a carrier of traditional Inuit knowledge — but she says she and others like her often feel like they've been blacklisted. Danny Pottle at Ramah, within Torngat Mountains National Park.(Danny Pottle/Facebook) "I have been away since 1971 but I'm one of the most fluent Inuttitut speakers and I'm a carrier of traditional knowledge and Inuit teachings. I carry those with honour," she said. "Our youth are thirsting to know, to hear the traditional knowledge. To hear the teachings that our generation carries. This is all part of lateral violence, you see? To make people feel blacklisted." Asked by CBC's Labrador Morning for a response, the Nunatsiavut government declined to comment, other than to note that within the land claims agreement, rights and titles for Labrador Inuit are clearly defined and there is no obligation for them to provide programs and services outside the land claim area. There are exceptions, however, for health and educational programs. Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

  • Lack of consultation over Red Indian Lake renaming stirs anger in central Newfoundland

    The provincial government has introduced legislation to rename Red Indian Lake to the Mi'kmaw phrase Wantaqo'ti Qospem, but some people in the area say that's been done without consulting locals.(Submitted by Dave Wilcox) The decision to rename Red Indian Lake is causing tension and fraying Indigenous and non-Indigenous relations in central Newfoundland, say some people in the area, as they speak out against the way the process has so far been handled. The province initiated the change Wednesday, introducing legislation in the House of Assembly to rename the lake to Wantaqo'ti Qospem, a Mi'kmaw phrase which translates to 'peaceful lake.' The change precedes plans to return the remains of a Beothuk couple, Nonosabasut and Demasduit, to the area after being held in Scotland for nearly 200 years. That announcement has caused racism to rear its ugly head, said Natasha Jones of Buchans Junction. She said as an active member of the Qalipu First Nation, she was shocked to hear of the change as she didn't even know the issue was on the radar, leading to "a feeling of being betrayed by the government." In turn, she said, the relationship between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people in the area has begun to break down. "They thought the Indigenous members locally knew about the decision and were part of it and left them out. And so local Indigenous people were having to defend themselves and say we weren't part of the conversation," said Jones. "Everybody locally was left out, and so there was a lot of mistrust and there was some name calling," she said. Natasha Jones, a member of the Qalipu First Nation, is from Buchans Junction. She's upset the provincial government didn't consult with locals about changing the lake's name. (CBC) 'The government misstepped' Jones is in favour of renaming the lake, saying the current name is derogatory toward Indigenous people. However, she said the province should have used a reconciliation-based process in order to do so, and consulted locals and Indigenous groups in the communities near the lake, including Buchans, Buchans Junction and Millertown. "I just think the government misstepped by consulting just the top Indigenous leaders and not giving a say to all residents... by kind of overstepping it, it really hurt community members," Jones said. Input from local Indigenous people would have been beneficial for reconciliation, she said. She'd like to see it called either Beothuk Lake, or Lake Beothuk. "The order doesn't matter, but I think that would really represent the history. It's a Beothuk territory, the history of the lake involved... Beothuk people. And it's a good name. It's not derogatory in any way," she said. Letter of objection Buchans Mayor Derm Corbett said people are so upset about the lack of local consultation on the name change, he's written a letter of objection to Premier Andrew Furey, Indigenous Affairs Minister Lisa Dempster and some members of parliament. "The process that government used, it has made a lot of people feel disrespected," he said He called the situation an "opportunity lost" for Dempster to encourage reconciliation with Indigenous people in the area. CBC News reached out to Dempster for comment on Sunday, but did not received a response by deadline. Demasduit is one of the few Beothuk whose likeness is known, portrayed here in a watercolour painting. (Library and Archives Canada) Corbett said there are many Indigenous people in the three communities along the lake who wanted to give input on a new name. "I mean, it didn't have to be a major consultation. But for people to flick on the news and see the minister simply say this is done…. that wasn't good enough." "People consider this to be a very flawed process and they have taken slight," he said. 'It's time' to rename Chief Mi'sel Joe of the Miawpukek First Nation suggested the name Wantaqo'ti Qospem to Premier Andrew Furey. He said the name came from a song he had heard a long time ago, about peace flowing like a river. "Given the violence that went on against the Beothuk people over 200 years ago, what better way to name a place," he said. "The Europeans put the name on that lake, because when they went up to murder the Beothuk people they saw people with red ochre on their face," said he said. "They weren't red Indians. We're not red Indians." Mi'sel Joe, chief of the Miawpukek First Nation, suggested the name Wantaqo'ti Qospem to Premier Andrew Furey.(Garrett Barry/CBC) The renaming of the lake, said Joe, is an important step in reclaiming the historical narrative for the province's Indigenous peoples, as well as part of an identity that has long been co-opted by colonizers. "We became known as 'savages', we were less than people, according to the government," said Joe. "Then we became Indians. And then we called ourselves 'Micmac', because the non-Aboriginal people called us 'Micmac'." Now, said Joe, it's time to change another derogatory name. "It's time. It's time to look at this through the eyes of us as Aboriginal people on this land, and how we'd like to see change." When asked why Wantaqo'ti Qospem was selected over other names, including that of Demasduit, Joe said there are other places which would better bear her name. "I think there's a more appropriate place for Demasduit, for her name to be placed on," he said. "I'm thinking more along the lines of Mount Peyton." Mount Peyton was named for John Peyton Jr., who in March of 1819 led an expedition to the lake in which the Beothuk leader Nonosabasut was killed and his partner, Demasduit, was abducted. Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

  • Activists fear HK immigration bill will allow arbitrary travel bans

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -An immigration bill on Hong Kong's legislative agenda for Wednesday would give authorities virtually unlimited powers to prevent residents and others entering or leaving the former British colony, lawyers, diplomats and rights groups say. The government says the bill merely aims to screen illegal immigrants at source amid a backlog of asylum applications, and does not affect movement rights. But lawyers say it empowers authorities to bar anyone, without a court order, from entering or leaving Hong Kong and fails to prevent indefinite detention for refugees.

  • Who have provinces pegged to receive COVID-19 vaccines in the coming weeks?

    As COVID-19 vaccine supplies ramp up across the country, most provinces and territories have released details of who can expect to receive a shot in the coming weeks. The military commander handling logistics for Canada's vaccine distribution program says there will be enough vaccine delivered to give a first dose before Canada Day to every adult who wants one. Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin says that's if provinces follow the advice to delay second doses up to four months. He also cautions that it is dependent on having no production delays again. Health Canada anticipates a total of 36.5 million doses from Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine from the Serum Institute of India by June 30. Provinces initially suspended giving AstraZeneca shots to people under the age of 55 based on an advisory committee's advice, but their recommendation changed on April 23 to reflect that the shot is safe for anyone aged 30 and older. Provinces have yet to move the threshold quite that low, however. There are approximately 31 million Canadians over 16, and no vaccines are approved for anyone younger than 16. Here's a list of the inoculation plans throughout Canada: Newfoundland and Labrador Three of Newfoundland and Labrador's four regional health authorities have begun administering the Pfizer and Moderna shots to adults aged 65 and older, and those deemed "clinically extremely vulnerable." Rotational workers, truck drivers and flight crew are also receiving those shots. The fourth regional health authority -- Labrador-Grenfell Health -- is vaccinating everyone in Phase 1 and 2 of the province's vaccine rollout. That includes people aged 60 and older, front-line health-care workers and first responders. Across the province, the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is being used for people between the ages of 55 and 64. The province said it doesn't have any immediate plans to lower the age threshold following new recommendations from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization. --- Nova Scotia All Nova Scotians who want a vaccination should be able to get their first shot by late June, chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang announced on April 9. The original target was September. On April 19, the province announced that people aged 60 and older could book appointments for both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is also available for those 55 to 64 years old. The province is also planning to use mobile van clinics to vaccinate about 900 people who work at or use homeless shelters in the Halifax area. Public health is partnering with pharmacists and doctors to provide the vaccines at 25 locations. Nova Scotia, meanwhile, has added front-line police officers to the list of people eligible for vaccination during the second phase of the province's rollout plan, joining groups such as long-haul truck drivers and hospital workers over the age of 60. --- Prince Edward Island Health officials in Prince Edward Island say they will shift their focus to getting a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to all adults by July 1, even if it means delaying the second shot for some. Starting today (Apr. 26) people over age 40 can book an appointment to get a vaccine shot. Individuals 16 years of age and older with with underlying medical conditions and women who are pregnant (as well as all eligible members of their respective households) are also eligible to book shots. P.E.I., meantime, has suspended administering the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine to people under age 55 due to concerns about a possible link between the shot and rare blood clots. --- New Brunswick New Brunswick health officials say people 65 and older, a caregiver or a family member acting on their behalf can now make an appointment for a vaccine at a pharmacy. Health-care professionals who have close contact with patients, and people with complex medical conditions are also eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. The province says all residents of long-term care homes have been offered at least one dose of vaccine. As of March 19, all residents of First Nations communities aged 16 and older were given access to their first dose of vaccine. Workers who regularly travel across the border, including regular commuters, truckers and rotational workers are also eligible to receive vaccines. --- Quebec Quebec has expanded access to COVID-19 vaccines to Montrealers who are essential workers or who have chronic illnesses. Essential workers such as teachers and first responders can now book an appointment after providing proof of employment. Quebec has also opened vaccination appointments for anyone over the age of 60 across the province. Quebecers between the ages of 45 and 79 can now receive an Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine at walk-in clinics. Officials announced on April 8 the first 13 companies that will operate clinics in their workplaces, with each site able to vaccinate up to 25,000 people between May and August. Participating companies include National Bank, Bell, and Groupe CH, owner of the Montreal Canadiens NHL team. The clinics will be located in eight different health regions and should be operational by May 1. Montreal's airport authority will partner with Air Canada and Bombardier to create a vaccination hub that will operate two sites at the departure level of the airport terminal and in a nearby Bombardier hangar. --- Ontario Ontario has said everyone aged 60 and older is eligible to receive a vaccine, though some local public health units have lowered the threshold on their own. The province has also expanded eligibility for the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, saying those 40 and older can start receiving the shot. Shots are available through pharmacies and primary care providers. But Premier Doug Ford’s office noted that provincial officials have warned that the next two shipments of the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot to the province could be delayed. Ford’s office says he has reached out to “international allies” for help acquiring more supply of the vaccine for the province. Ontario, meantime, has doubled the number of pharmacies involved in the provincial vaccine effort. Some 1,400 pharmacies in COVID-19 hot spots are now offering the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. The province says it hopes to add another 100 pharmacies to the vaccine effort by the end of the month. --- Manitoba Manitoba is using the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for First Nations people aged 30 and up and others aged 50 and up. These are available through a few channels including so-called supersites in larger communities. Health officials plan to continue reducing the age minimum, bit by bit, over the coming months. The province is also allowing anyone 40 and over to get an Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine through pharmacies and medical clinics, subject to availability. Manitoba has opened its vaccination program to all front-line police officers and firefighters across the province, regardless of age. The province, meantime, has expanded vaccination eligibility to everyone over the age of 18 living, and some working, in three Winnipeg neighbourhoods designated as COVID-19 hot spots. The priority communities include Downtown East, Point Douglas South, and Inkster East. Workers in those areas whose jobs involve dealing with the public, such as teachers, grocery store workers and restaurant employees are among those eligible for shots. Roughly 5.2 per cent of Manitoba's population has now been fully vaccinated. --- Saskatchewan The Saskatchewan Health Authority is currently booking vaccinations for residents 44 and older, however the age eligibility is expected to be lowered to 40 starting Wednesday, Apr. 28. The minimum age for people living in the Far North is already 40. Additional health-care workers are eligible for shots: staff in private doctors’ offices, private digital imaging clinics, community labs and the Saskatchewan cancer agency. The province has also expanded the vaccine delivery plan for people in more vulnerable groups to include all pregnant women and 16- and 17-year-olds who are considered clinically extremely vulnerable. Saskatchewan has also dropped the age at which people can receive the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine to 40 from 55, although the premier says there are less than 9,000 doses available. There are drive-thru and walk-in vaccination clinics in communities across the province. However, drive-thru sites in Regina and Saskatoon have been temporarily suspended due to limited supply. --- Alberta Albertans born in 2005 or earlier with high-risk underlying health conditions are eligible for shots. The next phase of health-care workers can also book appointments: physicians, nurses, pharmacists, dentists, their office staff, lab workers, practicum students in clinical areas, as well as health workers on First Nations reserves and Metis settlements. Previously, shots have been available to front-line health workers, staff and residents in supportive living facilities, Albertans born in 1956 or earlier and First Nations, Inuit and Metis people born in 1971 or earlier. More than 250 pharmacies are offering immunizations. Ten physicians clinics across the province are also providing shots as part of a pilot project, which could be expanded in May. The province has also lowered the minimum age for the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine to 40 from 55. Alberta has said it is extending the time between the first dose and the second to four months -- although officials said Thursday some cancer patients will be able to book a second dose 21 to 28 days after their first. Health Minister Tyler Shandro has said the province expects to offer all Albertans 18 and over a first dose of vaccine by the end of June. --- British Columbia The province is lowering the eligibility age for people to register for COVID-19 vaccinations. The Ministry of Health says all adults over the age of 18 are now eligible to register for vaccines through the province's Get Vaccinated program. Once registered, users receive a confirmation code. They then wait for an email, text or call telling them they're eligible and can book their vaccine appointment using that code. B.C. has joined other provinces in lowering the age for those eligible to receive the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot to 40. Firefighters, police and paramedics, meanwhile, are being vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines alongside staff at schools and childcare centres. As of Sunday, the province reported 1.73 per cent (88,663) of the population had been fully vaccinated. --- Nunavut Nunavut has opened vaccinations to anyone 18 and older. The territory expects to finish its vaccine rollout of first and second doses by the end of April. --- Northwest Territories The Northwest Territories is also providing vaccine to those 18 and older and expects to finish its rollout by the end of April. --- Yukon The Yukon government says 71 per cent of the territory's eligible resident have received their first COVID-19 vaccination as it makes plan for returning students and seasonal workers to get their shots. Dr. Brendan Hanley, Yukon's chief medical officer of health, says students returning to Yukon, along with seasonal workers, would be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine during their mandatory self-isolation, provided they test negative for the virus after taking a rapid test. --- This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 26, 2021. The Canadian Press