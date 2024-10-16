Asian American students most impacted by racism in US schools: CDC

Racism’s impact on wellbeing: Asian students reported the highest prevalence of experiencing racism, with 57% stating they had been treated unfairly due to their race or ethnicity. Experiences of racism were also reported by 49% of multiracial students, 46% of Black students, 39% of Hispanic students, 38% of American Indian and Alaska Native students, 38% of Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander students and 17% of white students. The CDC study further noted that students who reported experiencing racism were more likely to experience depression, anxiety and feelings of isolation. “That is traumatizing, and it has implications for their mental health,” Kathleen Ethier, director of the CDC’s adolescent and school health division, told USA Today.