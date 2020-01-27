Canadian Athletes With Asian Parents Explain Their Love For Sports

Growing up in the 1970s and '80s, Bobby Sahni played tons of floor and street hockey. His parents made it clear that ice hockey was always out of the question. (Photo: Bobby Sahni)

Welcome to HuffPost Canada’s winter series on what fitness means to Canadians: “What Does Fitness Look Like For Me?”

The new year typically brings a lot of stories on how people can “lose weight.” We’re not interested in that. We want to know what Canadians really think about fitness, how it makes them feel, and whether they think it’s important for their health. Because no matter what fitness looks like for you, it’s valid.

Today we’re talking to: Canadian athletes with Asian parents.

Bobby Sahni had all the makings of a great hockey player. He was born and raised in Wayne Gretzky’s hometown, Brantford, Ont., which was teeming with opportunities to play Canada’s favourite pastime. With a stick in his hands, friends could rely on Sahni’s sharp-shooting in evening rounds of pick-up or his flair for passes in weekly floor games. But that’s where the puck stopped: for the son of Indian immigrants working factory jobs, his dreams of playing hockey on skates were on ice.

“We’ve come to this country for a better future for you,” Sahni, now 41, recalls his parents telling him. “So focus on school. We don’t want you to go through the same struggles we did.”

Sahni’s experience is shared by many Canadian-born children of Asian immigrant families; would-be junior athletes who believe their upbringings discouraged getting serious about the sports they loved. Instead of living with childhood regret, second-generation Asian-Canadians told HuffPost Canada how they’ve gotten active later in life — journeys that have inspired their families to improve their own physical wellbeing, too.

Barriers to sports are costly for immigrant families

A 2014 Vanier Institute report said that more than half of all Canadians (54 per cent) said they led moderately active lifestyles, and this rate declined on average after the age of 35. But fitness isn’t a top priority for many newcomers, especially those working long hours for low wages. This effect trickles down to their kids: children of newcomers aren’t as likely to participate in sports than those with Canadian-born parents.

Watch: Toronto immigrants are making less today than in 1980. Story continues below.

Immigrant parents surveyed by Social Planning Toronto said that the cost of athletic participation — which can include the price of equipment, insurance, and other fees — was a huge deterrent to enrolling their children in sports. A lack of funds was why Sahni didn’t join ice hockey, as well as lifestyle and fitness coach Andy Vo.

“My dad was really active back in Vietnam. He would tell us stories about playing soccer with his friends all day,” Vo, who is in his late twenties, said. “But growing up, we didn’t have the money to enroll [in sports].”

Vo, whose parents are Chinese and Vietnamese, remembers growing up in Ontario’s Kitchener-Waterloo region and frequently watched his classmates hurry off to soccer or hockey practice; pursuits that seemed like privileges only Canadian families could afford.

Some Asian-Canadians, like Christy Sebastian, 26, think that Asian families are willing to support recreational activities, as long as they enforce cultural values like fitting in. The Brampton, Ont. resident says her Ceylonese-Singaporean dad and Filipino mom enrolled her in ice skating lessons. She hadn’t asked to learn. At the time, she says they reasoned, “She’s Canadian. She should know how to skate.”

All interviewed told HuffPost Canada that academic excellence was prioritized over any extracurriculars. Sahni and Wong said that if they weren’t getting the best marks, the sports they played were privileges that could be taken away. Sebastian’s parents later put her in piano because, “music means you’ll be good at math.”

“They’re hoping they see results that are practical,” she said.

Scarborough, Ont. resident Alex Wong, 25, said he notices that within his circles, the parents of his second-generation friends didn’t know about the opportunities available for their families; in Wong’s case, the only team sports he played were what his school offered.

“Someone who wasn’t born in Canada might not be aware,” he explained.

Even if they are aware, they might be apprehensive. Sahni, a multicultural marketer at Ethnicity Matters, says growing up in the 1970s and ’80s, there were rarely professional skaters who looked like him. Many immigrant parents of colour turn their backs on the puck because of racism their kids have faced.