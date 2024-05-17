Asian center soon coming to ABQ
Asian center soon coming to ABQ
Dabney Coleman, who starred with Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda and Dolly Parton in "9 to 5," is dead. He was known for his comic and often villainous roles.
Character actor specialised in curmudgeon-type roles
The revered character actor's credits also included WarGames," "Tootsie," "Boardwalk Empire," and "Yellowstone."
The Associated Press caught a glimpse of the event on Friday, which saw Donald and Melania Trump sitting front row in the audience
The Bush rocker and his new love were spotted out in their swimsuits soaking up some sun in Los Cabos, Mexico
The "Daily Show" correspondent hit the former president with a blunt reality check.
Three teenage girls are expected to plead guilty in the swarming death of Kenneth Lee near Union Station in December 2022, court heard Friday.The girls, aged 13, 13, and 14, appeared in provincial court in Toronto.Three other girls, aged 15, 16, and 16, are expected to plead not guilty, court heard. Eight teenage girls were initially charged with second-degree murder in connection with Lee's death. They range in age from 13 to 16 years old. Lee, 59, was pronounced dead in hospital on Dec. 18, af
Their no-show at Donald Trump's hush money trial is down to two things, said the former president's niece.
What I saw wasn’t normal behavior for anyone, let alone my brilliant, amazing spouse.
Stephen Colbert's "Late Show" audience erupted over the proposal.
Valentyn Ogirenko/ReutersUkraine launched a massive drone attack against military and energy facilities in Russia and the occupied peninsula Crimea overnight, with Moscow saying Friday that over 100 unmanned weapons had been involved in the operation.The Russian Defense Ministry claimed its forces had intercepted and destroyed 102 UAVs over four different regions while another six drone boats were taken out in the Black Sea. While the ministry did not reveal the extent of the damage from the att
Falling forever for this gown.
Joe Biden is probably going to lose this election. Many of us realize that already, I suspect, but grief is a process.
Jake Paul and Mike Tyson faced off for the second time, and this one was much less cordial than the first.
Every spring, we say goodbye to a host of cancelled network shows… and we know that some of those goodbyes can be especially tough. In the past two months, the five major TV networks — ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox and The CW — have axed a total of seven shows as they put the finishing touches on …
WARNING: This story contains disturbing details.A Saskatoon mother who filmed her sexual assaults on her four-year-old daughter is going to prison.Justice Natasha Crooks sentenced the woman, who cannot be named because it would identify the victim, to a net sentence of eight years and four months on Friday."What the court noted was there is no greater position of trust and authority than a mother over a child," prosecutor Lana Morelli said outside Court of King's Bench."In this case, the child w
The couple, who were originally together from 2002 to 2004, reunited in 2021 and married the following year
The actress is teaching her trolls a lesson in kindness
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty ImagesMarjorie Taylor Greene wasted no time in suggesting that the shooting of Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico Wednesday could be linked to his position on COVID vaccines.The MAGA lawmaker shared a post on X Wednesday which contained a video with English subtitles in which Fico purportedly rails against the treatment of those who opposed vaccination and other government measures to manage the pandemic (The Daily Beast has not verified the translation
Slayed the house down.