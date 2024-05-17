Asian stocks ease on uncertainty over timing of U.S. rate cuts

Ankur Banerjee
·4 min read
Passersby are reflected on an electric stock quotation board outside a brokerage in Tokyo

By Ankur Banerjee

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Asian stocks inched lower on Friday as traders pondered the near term U.S. monetary policy path after Federal Reserve officials suggested that interest rates may need to stay higher for longer even as inflation shows early signs of easing.

Data on Wednesday showed cooling U.S. consumer price inflation, prompting markets to swiftly price in at least two rate cuts this year but the excitement soon fizzled out as the latest report showed the labour market remains tight, while central bankers were still cautious about inflation.

Traders are pricing in 47 basis points of easing this year from the Fed, with a rate cut in November fully priced in.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.14% after touching a two-year high on Thursday. The index was still set for an increase of 2.6% this week for its fourth straight week of gains.

Japan's Nikkei fell 0.48%, while China stocks grinded higher, with the blue chip gauge gaining 0.15% in early trading.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was the bright spot for Asia, rising 0.77% and touching its highest since August 2023.

"Following the incremental softening of the U.S. data, this is probably as far as the risk rally can go in the absence of tier-1 data over the coming week," said Nicholas Chia, Asia macro strategist at Standard Chartered.

While the data this week offered the Fed good news on two fronts, policymakers haven't openly shifted views yet about the timing of rate cuts investors are convinced will start this year.

Monetary policy is "restrictive" and "is in a good place," Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said. "I don't see any indicators now telling me ... there's a reason to change the stance of monetary policy now."

Data on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits fell last week, indicating that labour market conditions remain fairly tight even as job growth is cooling.

Overnight, the Dow rose as high as 40,051.05 while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq also hit record highs before gradually losing steam and finishing slightly lower on the day. [.N]

In the currency markets, the dollar headed for its largest weekly fall versus the euro in 2/1-2 months. The euro is up roughly 1% against the dollar and was last at $1.08595. [FRX/]

The yen weakened 0.23% to 155.80 per dollar in early trading, giving back some of the gains it made after the mild U.S. CPI report earlier in the week.

The Japanese currency has fallen around 9.5% this year as the Bank of Japan has kept monetary policy loose while higher U.S. interest rates have drawn money towards U.S. bonds and the dollar.

Tokyo is suspected to have intervened on at least two days in late April and early May to support the yen after it tumbled to lows last seen more than three decades ago.

The yen has been particularly sensitive to any widening of the interest rate differential.

"While the weaker U.S. data should benefit low-yielders like the yen, the recent price action suggests the Japanese authorities may have more to do beyond verbal jawboning if they intend to keep speculators at bay," Standard Chartered's Chia said.

"Paring back bond purchases and further rate hikes in the second half of 2024 may be inevitable if the authorities are serious about pushing the dollar-yen pair lower."

The BOJ on Friday kept the amounts unchanged at a regular bond buying operation, after unexpectedly reducing purchases of bonds with 5-10 years left to maturity at the start of the week.

In commodities, oil prices rose in Asian trading hours, with global benchmark Brent set for its first weekly increase in three weeks on signs of improving global demand and slowing inflation in top oil consumer the United States. [O/R]

U.S. crude was little changed at $79.18 a barrel and Brent was 0.1% higher at 83.35 per barrel.

Gold prices were last at $2,377.25 per ounche. [GOL/]

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Warren Buffett shares how he would earn a whopping 50% per year if he had less than $1 million in 2024

    “You can’t just be in love with the money,” he says.

  • Billionaire Bill Ackman Holds Only 8 Stocks in His Portfolio — Should You Buy Them?

    Bill Ackman, the renowned billionaire hedge fund manager of Pershing Square Capital Management, maintains a portfolio of only eight stocks. This focused approach allows him to invest heavily in...

  • Warren Buffett finally reveals the mysterious company he’s invested billions of dollars in

    The mystery is over: Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway disclosed a major stake in the insurance company Chubb, finally revealing the investment he has kept under wraps since last year.

  • TFSA Investors: Buy These 3 Growth Stocks and Never Sell

    These three top growth stocks are among the best options for long-term investors seeking to amplify their portfolio returns over the long haul. The post TFSA Investors: Buy These 3 Growth Stocks and Never Sell appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Changes from Visa mean Americans will carry fewer physical credit, debit cards in their wallets

    NEW YORK (AP) — Your wallet may soon be getting thinner. Visa on Wednesday announced major changes to how credit and debit cards will operate in the U.S. in the coming months and years. The new features could mean Americans will be carrying fewer physical cards in their wallets, and will make the 16-digit credit or debit card number printed on every card increasingly irrelevant. They will be some of the biggest changes to how payments operate in the U.S. since the U.S. rolled out chip-embedded c

  • 3 Bullish TSX Stocks on an Upward Trend

    These TSX stocks have done well in the last year, and the future also looks bright -- especially if you buy during the continued dip. The post 3 Bullish TSX Stocks on an Upward Trend appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Bill Gates Adjusts Holdings: A Closer Look at Berkshire Hathaway's Impact

    Insights from the First Quarter 13F Filing of 2024

  • The Smartest TSX ETF to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

    Here's my preferred ETF when it comes to investing in TSX-listed stocks. The post The Smartest TSX ETF to Buy With $1,000 Right Now appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • 1 Dividend Stock Down 20% to Buy Right Now

    Bank of Nova Scotia is a good income stock that's fairly valued and can deliver solid long-term returns. The post 1 Dividend Stock Down 20% to Buy Right Now appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • 'Someone played this beautifully': Why one expert is suspicious of the latest meme-stock revival

    Deep out-of-the-money call options on GameStop stock saw an explosion in trading activity in the week prior to Roaring Kitty's social media return.

  • These companies have laid off Canadian workers in 2024

    TORONTO — Canadians are continuing to be laid off as part of a wave of job cuts that began in 2023 as companies assessed their operations after the height of the COVID-19 pandemic passed. Tech companies, retailers and more have all begun shedding members of their workforce in a bid to navigate the economic downturn. These are some of the companies which have so far laid off Canadian workers in 2024: BCE Inc.: The Montreal-based telecommunications giant said on Feb. 8 it was cutting 4,800 jobs "a

  • Copper Short Squeeze in New York Is Rocking Metals Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- A massive dislocation between the prices for copper traded in New York and other commodity exchanges has rocked the global market for the metal and prompted a frantic dash for supplies to ship to the US.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Data Was Accidentally Released 30 Minutes EarlyPutin and Xi Vow to Step Up Fight to Counter US ‘Containment’Jamie Dimon Sees ‘Lot of Inflationary Forces in Front of Us’Dow Average Tops 40,000 in Victory for Stock Bulls: Markets WrapSlovak Premie

  • Is it Too Late to Buy Enbridge Stock?

    Enbridge stock has delivered market-beating returns to shareholders in the last 25 years. Is ENB stock still a good buy? The post Is it Too Late to Buy Enbridge Stock? appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Three High Insider Ownership TSX Stocks Achieving 43% Earnings Growth

    In recent times, the Canadian market has shown resilience, navigating through fluctuating global economic conditions with a steady focus on growth and stability. Given this backdrop, stocks with high insider ownership can be particularly compelling as they often signal strong confidence in the company's future among those who know it best.

  • Stock market today: Asian shares advance after another round of Wall St records

    NEW YORK — Asian shares advanced on Thursday after U.S. stocks rallied to records on hopes that inflation is heading back in the right direction. The optimism came from a report showing U.S. consumers had to pay prices for gasoline, car insurance and everything else in April that were 3.4% higher overall than a year earlier. While that’s painful, it’s not as bad as March’s inflation rate of 3.5%. The slowdown was a relief after reports for the consumer price index, or CPI, earlier this year had

  • 3 Bargains I’d Snatch Up as They Approach 52-Week Lows

    Despite their near-term weakness, these three bargain stocks are excellent buys at these levels. The post 3 Bargains I’d Snatch Up as They Approach 52-Week Lows appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • AMC Stock Is Falling. It Plans a Share Offering

    If the past is anything to go by, the rally will peter out at some point and shares will fall back, but it’s impossible to know when that might be.

  • 1 Stock That’s Just as Hot as Nvidia (Without All the Hype)

    Nvidia is an AI stock that has crushed market returns in the past decade. Here's another AI stock that is flying under the radar. The post 1 Stock That’s Just as Hot as Nvidia (Without All the Hype) appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Shopify's FCF Margins Could Push It Higher

    The stock is worth $81.88 per share, or 31% higher, based on its strong and growing FCF margins

  • Struggling Victoria’s Secret Returns to Traditional Fashion Show

    (Bloomberg) -- Victoria’s Secret & Co. is bringing back the wings. Most Read from BloombergSlovak Premier Fighting for Life After Assassination AttemptS&P 500 Tops 5,300 in Record-Breaking Stock Rally: Markets WrapChina Considers Government Buying of Unsold Homes to Save Property MarketUS Inflation Ebbs for First Time in Six Months in Relief for FedFlood of China Used Cooking Oil Spurs Call to Hike US LeviesThe biggest US lingerie retailer is returning to a more traditional version of its fashio