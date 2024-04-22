Ask the Expert: Should we reject our perennially faulty Peugeot?

Alex Robbins
·2 min read
Peugeot e208
Our expert advises on a troublesome Peugeot e-208

Dear Alex,

We bought an ex-demonstrator Peugeot e-208 in 2020. Last year, it refused to start and the dealer diagnosed a new on-board charging unit. The part took three months to arrive, but was eventually replaced; however, since then, the car has been back to the dealership twice – first for an air-conditioning compressor, then for a new battery, each time for extended spells while parts arrived. All this has been replaced free of charge after some negotiation, but the car has died once again, the cause diagnosed as a battery charge status unit (cost to me: £436). Since July 2023 it has done only 166 miles as it was only functioning for 24 days in almost nine months. We have finally lost confidence in it and would like to reject it. Peugeot has offered us a newer, but slightly higher-mileage, e-208 in exchange (plus a £984 additional cost to us). What should be our next step?

JS

Dear JS,

Well, firstly, credit where it’s due – fair play to Peugeot for replacing the main traction battery as well as the air-conditioning compressor free of charge, despite the car being out of warranty. And fair play to you for negotiating that outcome; proof positive that it pays to make a fuss, especially when you’ve been left in the lurch so egregiously.

Your next step should depend on whether you like the e-208 – apart from the obvious problems with your example, which I suspect were not helped by its three-month period sitting at the dealer without use before you bought it.

If you don’t like it, rejection is one route you can take, although it’s legally a little complex given you’ve had the car for so long. Peugeot may accede to your request, but if it does, the company will be entitled to subtract some of the original purchase price due to your (temporary) use.

There are no clear guidelines on how much that should be, so you may have to enter into yet more negotiation to work out how much money you actually get back.

If Peugeot doesn’t agree, you may end up having to chase the issue through the courts, with no guarantee of success.

I would instead push for Peugeot to write off the £984 difference it is trying to charge to swap into the newer car – call it compensation for the amount of time you’ve had to spend without your car.

I’d then be minded to accept the swap, but not before I’d had a chance to inspect the new car fully – you will, after all, be swapping into a used car that someone else has been driving for three years.

