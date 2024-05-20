Ask the Expert: Do steering wheel locks really deter thieves?

Alex Robbins
·2 min read
Steering wheel lock
Removing a steering wheel lock requires expensive equipment - Alamy

Dear Alex,

How great a deterrent to car thieves are steel steering wheel locks? Are they able to cut through or defeat them and, if so, does that happen often?

RM

Dear RM,

Given enough time, a determined thief can overcome most security precautions. But that doesn’t mean it isn’t worth having a steering wheel lock. In fact, a good model with a high level of security is still an effective deterrent – and if your vehicle has keyless entry susceptible to being “read” by relay thieves, it creates an important physical barrier to help prevent the car being driven away, even if the thieves have gained access.

So while it’s possible to remove a steering wheel lock, doing so requires heavy, expensive power tools and can take several minutes in the case of the most robust models. That’s time that most car thieves won’t want to spend, especially in a well-lit area where the chances of being spotted are high.

It makes loads of noise, too. If your car is parked outside your house, that’s likely to wake you – as well as your neighbours.

So while using a steering wheel lock cannot be a guarantee that your car won’t be stolen, it puts up another hurdle that only the most determined of criminals will be willing to surmount. It might just be the thing that causes thieves to pass your car by and move on to another.

But not all steering wheel locks are made equal; tests by motoring magazine Auto Express show that some of the cheaper models can be removed by those who know what they’re doing in as little as five seconds.

The same test found that locks from Stoplock, Milenco and Disklok all took more than five minutes to remove – with the Stoplock Pro Elite taking top honours.

One more thing to bear in mind: whatever type of lock you buy, it’s obviously only effective if you fit it every time you leave the car. That’s easier said than done given that they can be quite cumbersome and fiddly to fit.

For new and used buying guides, tips and expert advice, visit our Advice section, or sign up to our newsletter here

To talk all things motoring with the Telegraph Cars team, join the Telegraph Motoring Club Facebook group here

A-Z Car Finder

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • 40 Cheap Upgrades That Will Make Your Car Feel Like a Luxury Vehicle

    There are quite a few ways you can make your car look more expensive than it really is for less than $100 — sometimes for even less than $20.

  • Seafood Chain Red Lobster Files for Bankruptcy Protection

    (Bloomberg) -- Seafood restaurant chain Red Lobster filed for bankruptcy, succumbing to onerous leases and high labor costs.Most Read from BloombergIran State TV Says ‘No Sign of Life’ at Helicopter Crash SiteSpeedier Wall Street Trades Are Putting Global Finance On EdgeEbrahim Raisi, Iranian President Confronting West, Dies at 63China’s Housing Rescue Too Small to End Crisis, Analysts SayEven If Alito Is Right, the Upside-Down Flag Was WrongThe Orlando, Florida-based dining chain has voluntaril

  • 6 Cars That Are Plummeting in Value

    When buying a car, many people hope to make a worthwhile purchase that will serve them for an extended amount of time. Then, when they're ready to upgrade to a new vehicle, people hope to get a decent chunk of change when they decide to sell their used ride.

  • 4 Sneaky Car Dealership Scams That Will Be Illegal in 2024

    Buying a car can feel like walking through a minefield of shady sales tactics. Some deceitful dealerships have long employed a bag of tricks to nickel-and-dime consumers out of their hard-earned cash....

  • 6 Hybrid Vehicles To Stay Away From Buying

    Not all hybrid cars are created equal. While some models offer excellent fuel efficiency, reliability and performance, others fall short. With so many options, it can be tough to separate the good...

  • 3 Electric Cars That Are More Unreliable Than Traditional Gas Vehicles

    If you own an electric vehicle and are having problems with it, you're definitely not alone. Check Out: 4 New Cars To Reconsider Buying -- and 4 Cheaper Alternatives Read Next: 6 Unusual...

  • 'He averted a catastrophe': Parent praises bus driver after 18-wheeler fell from overpass above

    A Nova Scotia bus driver is being lauded for his quick action after a tractor-trailer crashed through the guardrail of an overpass on a busy highway and landed just feet in front of the school bus on the road below."I think it's a miracle, and I think we really have to thank the bus driver for his attention to detail in those moments," said Matthew Baird, whose stepsons, both Rocky Lake Junior High students, were on the bus travelling along Highway 102 near Bedford, N.S., on Thursday afternoon.B

  • Via Rail trains moving again after Kingston police investigation wraps up

    Via Rail trains have begun moving again after being halted in both directions Saturday afternoon due to a police investigation in Kingston, Ont.Kingston Police said in a media release at around 12:40 p.m. that they had closed a stretch of Montreal Street in the city's northeast between John Counter Boulevard and Briceland Street.Police later said they were investigating reports of a possible explosive device.Just before 4:30 p.m., police said they'd confirmed there was no such device in the area

  • Passenger rail service suspended between Montreal and NYC after CN-Amtrak deal

    MONTREAL — No passenger trains are set to run between Montreal and New York City for the next six weeks due to maintenance work after Amtrak struck a deal with Canadian National Railway Co. Schedules on the American railway show that service out of Manhattan will go no farther on the so-called Adirondack line than the upstate New York town of Saratoga Springs between May 20 and June 30 — just before high season begins to peak. In an email, Amtrak and CN said they had signed an agreement Saturday

  • Teslas and scofflaws, get out of the carpool lane. California is cracking down | Opinion

    California has dangled carpool incentives for cleaner and cleaner cars for years. Soon all cars must be electric. They all can’t run in express lanes.

  • 3 Affordable Car Brands That You Might Regret Buying in 2024

    If you're in the market for a car in 2024, inflation is probably compelling you to shop with cost at the forefront of your mind -- but while sticker price counts, it can't be the only consideration....

  • 6 dead, 10 injured in Idaho car collision involving large passenger van

    Idaho State Police are investigating a car accident involving a large passenger van traveling through Idaho Falls that resulted in six deaths

  • Horrific car crash leaves a high school senior dead and another injured

    Dashboard camera video caught alleged drunk driver suspect Taeyoung Kim slamming into 17-year-old Marko Niketic's car, just days before the senior's prom and graduation.

  • Calgary police seek driver involved in fatal hit-and-run

    The Calgary police traffic unit is investigating a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian early Saturday morning in the southeast community of Forest Heights.A man in his 70s was walking northbound along 47 Street S.E. in a marked crosswalk, crossing Memorial Drive at approximately 12:20 a.m., a Calgary Police Service (CPS) statement says.At the same time, an SUV was travelling eastbound along Memorial Drive, approaching 47 Street S.E. The SUV struck the man, who died at the scene, police say.The

  • Two dead, five missing after boat collision on Danube in Hungary

    Two people were killed and five others were missing after a small motor boat collided with a cruise ship on the Danube River north of Budapest late on Saturday, Hungarian police said on Sunday. Disaster response units, including 95 personnel, 25 vessels and drones were still searching for the five missing people along the entire Hungarian section of the Danube downstream from the site, police said in a statement. A spokesperson for the Budapest police, Soma Csecsi, said eight adults were aboard the small motor boat at the time of the collision.

  • I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: Here’s the Luxury Car I Bought (and Regret)

    We've all been there (or hope to be!) -- you finally make it big and the first thought is to treat yourself to the car of your dreams. But as these self-made millionaires found out, that flashy set of...

  • Chinese drivers are demanding smart cars — and that's what they're getting

    China's EV companies are packing their vehicles with high-tech features to woo drivers who want "intelligent" vehicles.

  • I’m a Car Expert: Here are 3 Reasons I’d Never Buy a Used Car From a Dealership

    Shopping for a used car is an important financial decision: If you do your research and find one that will last for a while, you can budget for regular maintenance with relative confidence that you'll...

  • Father of student injured in DUI school bus crash speaks out

    A father shared an urgent message after his daughter was injured in a crash involving a school bus and pickup truck in Galt. The bus had 15 students on board, initial reports from CHP stated only the bus driver was taken to the hospital.

  • 6 Best New Cars for the Upper Middle Class

    According to a USA Today analysis of SSA wage data, upper-middle-class households earn between $80,000 and $100,000 yearly. A salary like that buys a whole lot of cars, but not too much -- especially...