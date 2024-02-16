Ask the Expert: Why won’t my Mini Electric meet its advertised range?

The Mini Electric's range readout can be rather pessimistic in some cases - Mark Fagelson

Dear Alex,

I have owned a Mini Electric for a year and while I understood at the time of purchase that the stated range of 145 miles was unlikely, I am increasingly irritated because we have yet to see more than an indicated 100 miles on a full charge, despite using the most economical drive settings. Is this a blatant case of misrepresentation? Mini says there’s no case for compensation. What do you think?

– JK

Dear JK,

I’ve heard of a few cases of Mini Electrics’ on-board range indicators showing fairly poor figures, so you’re not alone. However, many owners report that it’s the range readout itself which is rather pessimistic and that their cars are in fact capable of achieving much better range in real life than the on-board computer indicates.

Don’t forget that the car factors a whole host of different data into its predictions – from weather to temperature to driving style. For example, if you’re perhaps doing lots of short journeys without preconditioning the car, expending lots of energy getting the battery and interior up to temperature repeatedly, the car may be factoring that into its predictions.

You can work out whether this is the case relatively easily, by comparing how many miles you’ve driven to the amount of charge the battery actually loses.

For example, if the range readout indicates 90 miles remaining and you drive 45 miles, yet the battery still has more than half of its charge remaining, you can have some faith that the predicted range display is under-reading.

Do this regularly enough and you’ll get a feel for how much charge the battery uses for each mile you drive. Or to think about it another way, how many miles you can do on the charge remaining on the battery readout; as you say, you’ll never achieve the official figure of 145 miles, but 100-120 should hopefully be achievable, depending on the weather.

Of course, if the range readout is accurate and your car can’t reach 100 miles, you may well have a problem with the battery and will need to contact the dealer and Mini Customer Services for a resolution.

Story continues

For new and used buying guides, tips and expert advice, visit our Advice section, or sign up to our newsletter here

To talk all things motoring with the Telegraph Cars team join the Telegraph Motoring Club Facebook group here

A-Z Car Finder