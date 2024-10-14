Ask homeowners what flood defences they have before buying property, EA warns

A 17th-century property in Pixham, Worcs, which survived flooding in January due to its flood wall and pumps - Tom Wren/SWNS

Property buyers should ask homeowners what flood defences they have installed before purchasing their house, the Environment Agency (EA) has warned.

Caroline Douglass, the head of Flood and Coastal Risk Management at the EA, said people should consider their appetite for risk when buying in a flood zone.

The warning came as the EA and Met Office called for households to be prepared for possible floods this winter, despite the outlook for a relatively cold and dry season.

Nearly six million properties in England are at risk of flooding, a figure expected to rise as homes are built to reach Government targets and climate change brings more extreme wet weather.

“We’d encourage any home buyers to check their risk on Welcome to GOV.UK when they’re in pre-purchase,” Ms Douglass said. “There might be a flood defence scheme in place that will protect them up to a certain level.

“Each individual property may have flood resilience measures already built in, such as flood doors, air brick covers, etc. That’s something that only the current property owner could advise them of.”

Nick Lupton, a retired nuclear engineer, shared his tips on how to protect your home after successfully saving his family’s when the River Severn burst its banks - Nick Lupton/SWNS

Some 5,000 homes flooded last year during the wettest 18 months on record, which brought several major storms.

The EA said people should sign up for flood warnings, and prepare by putting their important documents in a secure, waterproof location, taking rugs and small furniture upstairs and checking how to turn off electricity and water.

Although ten counties had their wettest September on record, the Met Office said flooding was not “locked in” for this winter, and was dependent on rainfall in the next few weeks.

The EA maintains a database of flood areas, but next year will publish a major update that takes into account the future risk from climate change.

More than 7,000 homes have planning permission to be built in the highest risk flood zones, according to research by think tank Localis.

Flood risk is not required to be included in regular surveys, putting the onus on homebuyers to understand their exposure.

John Stewart, a resident in Brechin, installed a flood gate outside his home after residents were warned of a danger to life from floodwater last year - Andrew Milligan/PA

Homeowners in high-risk areas may struggle to get insurance, or secure lending on a property.

A Government-backed scheme, Flood Re, caps premiums for some older homes built before 2009 that may otherwise be uninsurable, but will only run until 2039.

Weather related home insurance claims hit their highest on record last year, with flood claims accounting for half of the £573 million total.

Earlier this year Nationwide said it had stopped lending to homes at highest risk, after making assessments using its own mapping technology.

The National Audit Office warned last year that more than 200,000 homes are at increased risk of flooding because the EA did not have the resources to fix defences.

Christopher McGuire, a resident, lays sand bags to protect houses in the Scottish town of Brechin - Euan Cherry

Ms Douglass said the agency strongly discourages developers from building in areas at the highest risk, but that its advice was sometimes ignored.

There is no law against granting planning permission for homes in areas at highest risk, and 267 were given the go-ahead in 2022-23, according to the EA.

Local councils are under pressure to build homes to hit the Government’s target of 1.5 million more over the next five years.

Caroline Johnson, the claims director of personal lines insurance at Allianz UK, said it was important to ensure that new homes are resilient to floods and bad weather.

“It is concerning to see so many homes being given planning permission in these areas,” she said.

“Floods are traumatic events for householders, who can see their homes ruined and a lifetime’s worth of possessions destroyed.”