Ask the pediatrician: Dr. Stephen Turkovich joins 7 Voices to answer your questions
Dr. Stephen Turkovich, president of Oishei Children’s Hospital, joins 7 Voices every week to answer your questions.
SickKids has a bravery beads program where patients collect beads for every procedure during the course of their treatment. Mary Rankin says her grandson, Rowan Brazil, has hundreds. (Submitted by Mary Rankin)A Newfoundland and Labrador baby born with a rare genetic condition spent months in a Toronto hospital for invasive treatment, but he is finally on his way home with his parents.Before he was born, Rowan Brazil was diagnosed with a congenital diaphragmatic hernia, said his grandmother Mary
Jared Maynard opens up about fighting for his life after what he believed to be the flu turned out to be a rare immune system disease.
Amid rumors that Kate Middleton is seeking cancer treatment in Houston rather than the U.K., the Palace spoke out.
Eating plant-based ultraprocessed foods raise the risk of heart disease and early death, but there’s an easy fix, a new study found.
DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — After training as a nurse, Nevielle Leinyuy spent almost a decade in Cameroon working as a front desk receptionist because he was unable to find a decent paying job in the medical field. Last year, he gave up looking. He applied for a nursing program in Canada, where he now lives with his wife and children.
Celine Dion says she's been battling her rare illness for 17 years and, at one point, was taking nearly lethal doses of Valium to deal with the terrifying symptoms.
"I did not understand that I could have gone to bed and stopped breathing," the superstar tells PEOPLE in its latest cover story
The 56-year-old singer spoke to Hoda Kotb about living with Stiff Person Syndrome, a rare and painful neurological disorder.
The "What's Up?" singer discovered her illness after undergoing elective breast reduction surgery
An outside panel agreed unanimously that donanemab is an effective treatment and that its benefits outweighed its risks.
The H5N1 virus, also known as bird flu or avian influenza, is surging among mammals and proving itself very versatile at jumping from species to species.
A new mum admitted she "felt nothing" when her baby girl was born after comparing herself to "perfect" Instagram families led to postnatal depression and psychosis. Shannon Finan, 30, was excited when she found out she was expecting but, after feeling a pressure to be the best mum from Instagram posts, she "disconnected" from her bump. Her mental health took a downward spiral and Shannon struggled to feel an immediate love when her daughter, Orlagh, now one, was born in June 2023. The single mum even planned to take her own life before she was admitted to Margaret Oates Mother and Baby Unit, Nottingham. Now Shannon feels "deserving" of her daughter and wants to normalise postnatal depression and psychosis.
By getting strict with his diet and exercise, comedian Ian Karmel lost half his weight. He went from 420 pounds to 220 and wants to keep up.
Céline Dion opened up about living with stiff-person syndrome, and how she dealt with it over her career as she was forced to cancel shows.
My kids were able to have meals at restaurants in London because of food allergy laws. I wish the US was as thoughtful, especially with kids.
Florida’s restrictions on medical care for transgender children are unconstitutional, a federal judge ruled Tuesday as he struck down a signature priority of Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Oprah Winfrey's BFF Gayle King says the media mogul has been in the hospital because of a stomach virus. Then she got a little graphic about her pal's symptoms.
B.C. researchers are leading the fight against one of the world's first global diseases that have seen a troubling resurgence in recent years. It's hoped a vaccine can be developed to prevent syphilis, a potentially deadly bacterium that can be passed from mother to child during pregnancy. Kylie Stanton has more.
On Monday, a panel of independent advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration voted to endorse Eli Lilly’s drug donanemab, a monoclonal antibody designed to slow the progression of early symptomatic Alzheimer’s disease, agreeing that it was safe and effective.
The actor said he is "on the mend" following the health scare.