Ask the pediatrician: Dr. Stephen Turkovich joins 7 Voices to answer your questions

A new mum admitted she "felt nothing" when her baby girl was born after comparing herself to "perfect" Instagram families led to postnatal depression and psychosis. Shannon Finan, 30, was excited when she found out she was expecting but, after feeling a pressure to be the best mum from Instagram posts, she "disconnected" from her bump. Her mental health took a downward spiral and Shannon struggled to feel an immediate love when her daughter, Orlagh, now one, was born in June 2023. The single mum even planned to take her own life before she was admitted to Margaret Oates Mother and Baby Unit, Nottingham. Now Shannon feels "deserving" of her daughter and wants to normalise postnatal depression and psychosis.