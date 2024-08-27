Ask the pediatrician: Dr. Stephen Turkovich joins 7 Voices to answer your questions

ABC News

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved an updated COVID-19 shot for everyone 6 months old and up, which renews a now-annual quandary for Americans: Get the shot now, with the latest COVID outbreak sweeping the country, or hold it in reserve for the winter wave? COVID has become commonplace. It's important for those in high-risk groups to get vaccinated, but vaccine protection wanes after a few months.