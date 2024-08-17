ASLEF union denies new government seen as 'soft touch' as fresh LNER strikes announced

ASLEF's lead negotiator has denied the union sees the new government as a "soft touch" after announcing fresh strikes two days after train drivers were offered a pay deal.

Drivers working for London North Eastern Railway (LNER) - which runs the passenger service on the East Coast main line between London and Edinburgh - will walk out on weekends from the end of August in a dispute over working agreements.

Lead negotiator Nigel Roebuck said it is a separate issue from the long-running row over pay, which looks likely to be resolved after a much-improved new offer from the government.

But the planned strikes - covering a total of 22 days on every Saturday from 31 August to 9 November and every Sunday from 1 September to 10 November - sparked concerns the deal has encouraged unions to take further industrial action.

Hundreds of Border Force officers at Heathrow Airport have also announced planned strike action from 31 August to 3 September in a long-running dispute over enforced changes to terms and conditions.

Shadow home secretary James Cleverly, who is a candidate for the Tory leadership, told The Times: "The Labour government has been played by its union paymasters.

"This latest wave of strikes will be devastating for families who rely on train travel to see their loved ones."

Speaking to Sky News, Mr Roebuck said he didn't think the transport secretary Louise Haigh had been made to look "foolish" and praised her for doing the "adult thing".

Asked if he sees the Labour government as "a bit of a soft touch", he said: "The people that locked the doors on the trade unions and didn't want to speak and sort out any issues are now throwing the rocks from the side.

"At the end of the day, it's not soft at all."

He said a "pretty toxic" relationship between ASLEF and LNER had led to a breakdown in industrial relations and called for the operator to "come to the table".

"Let's put an end to it and let's move this industry forward," he said.

An LNER spokesperson said: "Our priority focus will be on minimising disruption to customers during the forthcoming ASLEF strikes, which sadly will continue to cause disruption and delays.

"We are surprised and disappointed to hear this news following recent constructive conversations.

"We will continue to work with ASLEF to find a way to end this long running dispute which only damages the rail industry."

Commenting on the fresh strikes, a Department for Transport spokesperson said: "This is extremely disappointing for passengers.

"The transport secretary has called on both ASLEF and LNER to get back around the table and work in good faith to resolve this dispute and quickly as possible".