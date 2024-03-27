Asos, Boohoo and George promise 'clear and accurate' eco-claims

Fast fashion brand Boohoo is one of three companies being investigated

Three of the UK's biggest budget fashion brands will change the way they present the environmental impact of their clothes, following action by the competition regulator.

ASOS, Boohoo and George at Asda have signed pledges to use only "accurate and clear" claims, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said.

The CMA is urging all fashion brands to review what they say on sustainability.

The move is part of the regulator's ongoing battle against "greenwashing".

"The millions of people who shop with these well-known businesses can now have confidence in the green claims they see," said Sarah Cardell, CMA chief executive.

The undertakings commit the firms to change the way they display, describe and promote their green credentials, the CMA said.

Greenwashing is when firms present products as more eco-friendly than they are, for example labelling a product as containing recycled fibres when the recycled content is very low, or using the term "responsible" or "sustainable" without providing further information.

The CMA launched an investigation into Asos, Boohoo and George at Asda in July 2022 after identifying concerns over "possible greenwashing".

Asos said the voluntary undertakings made by the three brands would "set a benchmark" for the industry.

"Sharing clear and accurate information on the sustainability credentials of fashion products is crucial to empowering consumers to make fully informed choices," Asos said.

It said it remained committed to its "Fashion with Integrity" programme which includes targets to use lower-impact raw materials and design more recyclable products.