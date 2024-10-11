Aspirin cuts risk of ‘one of the worst cancers’ by a fifth, study shows

Previous research pointed to the preventative affects of aspirin in relation to cancer in general, but the latest study is the first to show it reduces the risk of pancreatic cancer specifically - PEOPLEIMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Taking aspirin regularly cuts the risk of developing pancreatic cancer by a fifth, according to research.

The Planets cancer charity, which funded the study, said it represents a significant finding for the treatment of what is “one of the worst” cancers because of its poor survival rate.

Researchers at University Hospital Southampton and Southampton University studied almost 10,000 people from the UK Biobank – a cohort of 500,000 people aged between 37 and 73 recruited between 2006 and 2010.

They found the risk of developing pancreatic cancer reduced by 20 per cent among the general population, and by 40 per cent in people with diabetes mellitus, when aspirin was taken regularly.

The team points out that this concurs with previous research into its preventative effects against the development of other cancers.

The study showed the risk reduction remained the case at two years and five years into the study.

A Planets spokesman said previous research found aspirin can block the production of enzymes that increase inflammation in the body and fuel the growth of cancer cells.

He said: “People over 50 who develop new-onset diabetes are 10 times more likely to be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer than the general population.

“Although the reasons for the link are not clearly defined, both are diseases of the pancreas and involve intolerance to sugar.

“The most common form, pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma cancer (PDAC), has the lowest survival rate of any cancer, and is usually detected at an advanced stage, with five-year survival at just 5 per cent.”

The Southampton study, published in the journal Pancreatology, is believed to be the largest to examine the association of aspirin and PDAC, and is the first to show regular aspirin use is associated with a reduced risk of developing pancreatic cancer.

Dr Zaed Hamady, a consultant hepatobiliary, pancreatic and robotic surgeon at University Hospital Southampton, said: “Pancreatic cancer is rated to be one of the worst cancers, and almost everyone affected by pancreatic cancer will die within five years of their diagnosis, with long-term survival limited to those diagnosed with early stage disease suitable for curative surgery.

“In addition, the trend of pancreatic cancer is increasing in the UK as well as worldwide in a similar way to other cancers, and we know there is a particular association between the development of diabetes and pancreatic cancer.

“This large study demonstrates that commonly used aspirin, which is traditionally associated with reducing the risk of heart attacks or heart complications, can prevent the development of pancreatic cancer.

‘Very significant finding’

“We found there is a 20 per cent reduced risk among the general population, which has been demonstrated in the past with other cancers, particularly colon, but can now be replicated in pancreatic cancer.

“However, what is more striking is that the preventative effect is stronger in people with diabetes, with 40 per cent less risk in this patient group.

“Given the association of diabetes with pancreatic cancer risk and the associated poor outcomes for everyone affected, this is a very significant finding.