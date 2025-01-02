Aspiring nurse among the 15 victims killed in New Orleans terror attack

An aspiring nurse who reportedly ran into the path of the suspected terrorist’s pick-up truck while fleeing the sound of gunshots was among the 15 victims killed in the New Orleans attack.



Nikyra Cheyenne Dedeaux, 18, was visiting the Louisiana city from Mississippi with her cousin and friend, Zion Parsons, to celebrate the new year two weeks before starting her nurse training.

According to Mr Parsons, 18, the trio had arrived in the city at around 2am after deciding to drive there on a whim, according to local outlet Nola.com.

They were leaving Voodoo Chicken & Daquiris on Bourbon near Bienville Street when they heard “commotion” and “banging”.



Nikrya’s mother, Melissa Dedeaux, 40, said her niece told her the three began running and Nikyra ran into the street into the path of the truck.



When Mr Parsons returned, he found his friend’s body lying still on the pavement, with her head twisted above her head. He was ordered to leave by a police officer, the outlet reported.



“It was the closest thing I can imagine to a war-zone,” Mr Parsons said.

Ms Dedeaux told Nola.com: “I just want to see my baby. She was the sweetest person. She would give you anything, anything.

“As a mother, when my niece and [Parsons] said they covered her with a sheet, I just knew that was it for my daughter.”



The mother-of-six added: “She was my favourite. She was my child.”



Nikrya, who was known as “Biscuit” by her friends, had just graduated from high school and was due to start a nursing course at Blue Cliff College on January 13. She was following the lead of her mother, who is also a nurse.

Father-of-two Reggie Hunter, 37, has been named as another victim who lost his life

Two other victims were named as father-of-two Reggie Hunter, 37, from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and former American football player and Princeton graduate Tiger Bech, 27.



Mr Hunter, a warehouse manager, had gone to Bourbon Street on a whim, his cousin Shirell Jackson told Nola.com.



He and another cousin were both struck by the truck. The other cousin is in hospital with serious injuries.



Mr Bech graduated from Princeton in 2021 with a degree in finance and worked as a trader at a New York firm. He was visiting New Orleans.

Tiger Bech

Jack Bech, Mr Bech’s brother, wrote on X: “Love you always brother! You inspired me every day now you get to be with me in every moment. I got this family T, don’t worry. This is for us.”

Mr Bech’s mother, Michelle Bech, said her son’s best friend from Princeton was also hospitalised with injuries from the attack.



“He was on top of the world,” she told the Washington Post.



“They were just in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

The driver of the pick-up truck has been identified as Shamsud-Din Jabbar, 42, a US citizen from Texas, with suspected links to Islamic State.

Nicole Perez

A fourth victim was named as Nicole Perez, 28, a mother-of-one who was described as “beautiful and full of life”.

Elle Eisele and Steele Idelson, both 19, were also injured in the attack. They graduated from the Canterbury School of Florida in 2023.

The school released the following statement:

“The Eisele and Idelson families are deeply grateful for the outpouring of thoughts, prayers, and offers of support for our daughters following the tragic attack in New Orleans.

“We are especially thankful for the exceptional care and compassion they are receiving at University Medical Center. We also extend our heartfelt gratitude to the first responders, whose swift actions may have saved our daughters’ lives. To everyone who has reached out with love and support, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

Ms Eisele attends the University of Georgia and Ms Idelson San Diego State University.