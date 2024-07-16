Aspyn Ovard Announces Move to California After Shocking Divorce Filing

The YouTuber said she has 'no desire to go back' to Salt Lake City after the family's move to California

Aspyn Ovard confirmed that she moved from Salt Lake City to a new home in California in a YouTube video posted on July 13.

“I’ve been wanting to move here for literally years now,” Ovard, 28, said in her video. “We flew back [from our vacation in Mexico] and came straight back to this house [and] everything happened really quick.”

Ovard said she and her family plan to keep their home in Salt Lake City for a while and will be going back and forth before selling it off. The YouTuber would prefer to stay in California most of the time since she has “no desire to go back to Salt Lake," she said, adding that her family celebrated the Fourth of July with their friends at their new home.



Ovard posted the update about their new California home on Instagram on July 14 and shared that their “beach house era [is] unlocked! 🔑🌊🌥️🛋️🧸.”

Aspyn Ovard/Instagram Aspyn Ovard and family in 2022

The California move comes after she and husband Parker Ferris, who did not appear in the July 13 YouTube video or July 14 Instagram post, paused their divorce proceedings in April. According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, a Salt Lake County district court judge confirmed that the case would be on hold “pending the outcome of settlement negotiations.”

Ovard filed for divorce from Ferris, 29, on April 1 after eight years of marriage. The couple got married in October 2015. In a 2017 video, the couple confirmed that they had known each other since elementary school but did not get together until they were in high school.

While neither Ovard nor Ferris have publicly commented on the divorce, Ovard announced the birth of her daughter on April 1 – the same day of the divorce filing.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Aspyn Ovard/Instagram Aspyn Ovard and Parker Ferris

“So I just had a baby,” Ovard said in her TikTok from April 2. “I feel like I’m in shock because she’s super early. My brain is just not processing what’s happening.”

Ovard has not publicly revealed the exact birth date and name of her youngest daughter. However, she did detail her early birth experience at 34 weeks in a TikTok from April 12.

“I literally got one minute of skin to skin and then the next minute, she was taken away,” she recalled in her video.

Ovard and Ferris also share daughters Cove, 4, and Lola, 2.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.