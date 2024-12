Sky News

In the dot-to-dot of diplomacy - drawing relationships that are worth something - the meeting between the prince and the president-elect was a moment which the British diplomats who made it happen will be thrilled with. When Donald Trump became US president for the first time, in 2016, the British, along with many other countries, were caught short. British diplomatic contacts with Mr Trump's transition team back then (which was itself novice compared to this time) were poor.