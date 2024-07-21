Assault charges after man injured

Police were called to a property on Weston Close in Morda, Oswestry at about 21:00 BST on Friday [BBC]

A man has been charged with six offences including wounding with intent following an incident in Shropshire.

Officers were called to Weston Close in Morda, Oswestry at about 21:00 BST on Friday where they found a man with serious injuries.

Robert North, 24, of Weston Close, has been charged with two counts of wounding with intent, West Mercia Police said.

He has also been charged with two counts of possession of a knife blade or sharp pointed article in a public place and two counts of assaulting a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm.

The 24-year-old has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before Kidderminster Magistrates' Court on Monday.

