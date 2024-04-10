Assault of shop workers to be made specific criminal offence

[Getty Images]

Assaulting a shop worker will be made a separate criminal offence in England and Wales as part of a government response to a wave of retail crime.

Earlier this year a report found violent and abusive incidents against shop workers rose by 50% in 2022-23.

Rishi Sunak said shops must be free from the threat of crime or abuse.

The government previously said it did not think a law change was required or would be "most effective" in response to a petition on the subject.

The police will also get £50m to increase the use of facial recognition systems to tackle shoplifters.

There has been a long-running campaign - backed by several business leaders - to see violence against shop workers made a standalone offence.

Last October, the government responded to the petition with a commitment to supporting shop staff but resisted calls for a law change, instead highlighting that it had already legislated to make assaulting a "public-facing worker" an aggravated offence for sentencing.

But it now says it will introduce the new offence in its Criminal Justice Bill, currently being considered by Parliament.

Victims minister Laura Farris said the government had previously rejected calls to make assaulting a shop worker a specific offence because police believed current measures were sufficient.

However, she told BBC Breakfast the government accepted attacks had increased and "bespoke sanctions" would help to tackle this.

Assault or abuse of staff has been a specific offence in Scotland since 2021.

Announcing the measures, the prime minister said he was "sending a message" to criminals stealing from local businesses or abusing shop workers that "enough is enough".

"Our local shops are the lifeblood of our communities and they must be free to trade without the threat of crime or abuse," said Mr Sunak.

Helen Dickinson, chair of the British Retail Consortium, welcomed the announcement, saying "the voices of the three million people working in retail are finally being heard".

Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said: "Labour has been calling for tougher action against those who assault shop workers for more than 10 years.

"The Tories opposed and voted against our plans for better protection. Why has it taken them so long to act?"

The new offence will carry a maximum sentence of six months in prison.

Perpetrators could also receive an unlimited fine and be banned from the shop where they committed the offence.

Serial offenders could be forced to wear tags so their movements can be tracked.

Offenders can still be charged with causing grievous bodily harm, and face a longer sentence.

Dedicated facial recognition units will be used in high streets to catch perpetrators and prevent shoplifting. Police have been told to check more CCTV images against police databases.