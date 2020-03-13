Assetto Corsa Competizione Racing Sim Coming To PS4, XBox One

It's billed as the most realistic racing sim for console gamers.

With new versions of Microsoft’s Xbox and Sony’s Playstation looming on the horizion, the current consoles are nearing the end of their first-fun existence. That’s not stopping 505 Games from launching a console version of its PC racing sim Assetto Corsa Competizione for both platforms later this year.

Specifically, the game comes to Xbox One and Playstation 4 consoles on June 23. 505 Games bills this as the most realistic racing simulator ever offered on either platform. It’s the official game for the GT World Challenge series and as such, the cars are what you’d find racing in that genre. 24 cars are available, with models coming from manufacturers such as Aston Martin, Porsche, Ferrari, Audi, Lamborghini, BMW, and more.

Go Fast, Turn Left, At Home:

To that end, Assetto Corsa Competizione offers a proper selection of World Challenge tracks that include Silverstone, Brands Hatch, Nürburgring GP course, Spa, Laguna Seca, and others. And since this is billed as a racing simulator, you’ll find over 200 various racing liveries to give the car a realistic racing flavor. The simulation isn’t restricted to just the rack, as the game also offers over 120 teams and 200 drivers in what 505 Games says recreates the real atmosphere of the GT3 Championship.

"Competizione is the finest expression of the Assetto Corsa brand, aiming to be known as a synonym of realism,” said Marco Massarutto, Co-Founder, Executive & Licensing Manager of KUNOS Simulazioni. “Console players have shown their high appreciation towards our approach to racing simulations, so we are certain they will appreciate our efforts to bringing also to their favorite platforms the experience, accuracy, and depth that Assetto Corsa Competizione has to offer on PC".

Game On:

We actually spent time with a pre-beta PC release of Assetto Corsa Competizione back in 2018. Even at that early stage, we were impressed with the graphics and digitized physics. With two years of development, this could be a noteworthy sim for console gamers before the new Xbox Series X and Playstation 5 arrive late this year. It will sell for $39.95; preorders with additional early content are now available.





Source: 505 Games



