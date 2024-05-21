Assiniboine College encouraging student opportunities

On May 10, 2024, the 2024 Manitoba Business Case Competition took place at the Peters School of Business at Assiniboine College, attracting over 75 high school students.

'The event was made possible through a partnership with Fusion Credit Union and included a delightful meal, engaging trivia, and the opportunity for participants to connect and prepare for the upcoming competition.

The vibrant atmosphere was palpable as the high school students gathered, fostering connections and preparing for the exciting competition that would unfold from Thursday into Friday. The participants were not only treated to an evening of engaging trivia but were also granted a generous $1,500 tuition credit to pursue studies in Business Administration within the Peters School of Business. The stakes were raised even higher for the triumphant winner, who secured an additional $2,500 tuition credit, providing a significant boost to their educational journey.

Dean Terry Burgess expressed the goal of introducing high school students to the college's hands-on learning philosophy, aiming to attract talented and eager students to the School. He emphasized the importance of providing opportunities for these students to engage in practical, real-world learning experiences that will prepare them for their future academic and career endeavors.

Assiniboine College offers a diverse array of business-related programs, providing students with various career pathways to explore. Geoff Milne, Academic Chair of the Peters School of Business, highlighted the importance of practical case-based competitions in preparing students for their future endeavors. He emphasized the value of immersing students in real-life scenarios, effectively preparing them for their post-secondary and career pursuits. By hosting this event, the College aimed to expand students' perspectives on the business world, offering invaluable insights into the career opportunities that await them.

The event was made possible through the generous contribution of Gord and Diane Peters, who provided resources to facilitate exceptional learning experiences and offer enhanced financial support to learners. Their commitment to fostering educational excellence and providing opportunities for students to succeed has been instrumental in creating a thriving learning environment at Assiniboine College.

Additionally, the College's Business Administration program, spanning a duration of two years, is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Business Schools, ensuring specialized instruction and training in areas such as human resource management, marketing, and accounting. This accreditation underscores the College's commitment to providing high-quality education and ensuring that students are equipped with the knowledge and skills necessary to excel in the competitive business landscape.

In an exciting development, Assiniboine College has forged a partnership with Cape Breton University to bring their Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Community Economic Development program to the Brandon campus, offering students a unique opportunity to pursue advanced education in a convenient and familiar setting. This collaboration not only expands the educational offerings available to students but also strengthens the College's position as a hub for academic excellence and innovation in the field of business education.

~Matthias J. Johnson is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Thompson Citizen. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

