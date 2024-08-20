Assistant principal, airlifted from North Texas school after student attack, recovering

An assistant principal in Corsicana who was airlifted to a hospital after a “classroom disruption” is home and recovering, Star-Telegram media partner WFAA-TV reported.

Candra Rogers, an assistant principal at Corsicana’s Collins Intermediate School, was injured in the incident last week. The school district said she’s been released from the hospital and is recovering at home, but more information about her condition was not released.

Principal Tiffany Boortz said in a letter to parents that there was a “disruption in a classroom” Aug. 15 that resulted in Rogers’ injuries, according to WFAA. There were fewer than 10 students in the classroom, but details on what happened weren’t released.

One student, who has not been identified, was taken into custody after the “disruption,” WFAA reported. Nobody else was injured or in danger, and the campus was placed on a hold status while they tended to Rogers, officials said.

The Navarro County District Attorney’s Office said the student, a boy, had a detention hearing and is now under parental supervision with an ankle monitor.

Officials told WFAA charges are pending against the student. The exact charges he will face will be decided after police complete their investigation.

This is Rogers’ second semester in the school district after she joined her husband, Eugene Rogers, in his first season coaching football at the district’s high school.