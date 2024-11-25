Assisted dying advertised on Tube – while junk food ads are banned

Posters were spotted at Euston Station on the London Underground, in the run-up to a Commons vote on assisted dying - Paul Grover for The Telegraph

Assisted dying has been advertised on the London Underground ahead of a vote this week on its legalisation, while junk food promotions are banned.

Posters on display at Euston station include the demand “legalise assisted dying” as part of a campaign by a pressure group calling for a change in the law.

Transport for London (TfL) appeared to have approved the billboards despite its rules banning “images or messages which relate to matters of public controversy or sensitivity”.

Adverts for food and drink “high in fat, salt and/or sugar” have been banned by TfL since 2019.

On Friday, MPs will vote on a private member’s bill that would allow terminally ill adults with less than six months to live to take their own lives with the consent of a judge and two doctors.

This poster features Anil’s views on his father’s death - Paul Gover for the Telegraph

Two adverts promoted by the campaign group Dignity in Dying were spotted by The Telegraph on display at Euston station on Monday.

The first advert pictures Anil, whose father is said to have taken his own life after he received a terminal diagnosis of multiple sclerosis. It reads: “My dying wish is to know I have choice. My dad didn’t.”

In the second advert, Sophie Blake is pictured dancing in her kitchen alongside the caption: “My dying wish is my family won’t see me suffer. And I won’t have to.”

She is described as “Sophie, kitchen disco diva and mum. Terminal breast cancer.”

Ms Blake, from Brighton, has stage four breast cancer and told the charity she wanted “a pain-free, peaceful death at the very end if I need to use it”.

Dignity in Dying said it was spreading its message to MPs “far and wide” ahead of Friday’s vote “on billboards, in newspapers and online, from Westminster to each corner of Britain”.

One of the posters

Campaigners against changing the law on assisted dying noted dozens of people had attempted to take their lives on the London Underground in the year ending March 2024.

Dr Cajetan Skowronski, a geriatric and palliative care doctor, said: “It is irresponsible and dangerous of TfL to be promoting suicide on the Tube where in the last year there were 68 suicides and suicide attempts.

“Let’s stop glorifying suicide and start helping those who feel it is their only option to know their life matters.”

TfL has said that its staff prevented more than 2,200 suicide attempts between 2017 and 2021 by giving “appropriate support” to customers who appeared to be in distress.

Between 2015 and 2018, 178 Tube drivers took a total of almost 15,000 days of sick leave following a “person under a train” incident on the Underground.

Baroness Foster, a Conservative peer and former MEP, said she was “not surprised at all” by the advertising campaign, adding it was a “mistake” to allow it on the Tube.

Sadiq Khan, the Labour Mayor of London, said in 2019 that the advertising crackdown would help to bring down child obesity rates in the capital.

Earlier this year, comedian Ed Gamble had to remove a picture of a hot dog from posters advertising his stand-up tour on the the Tube after it breached TfL’s junk food policy.

Four years earlier, TfL banned weight loss adverts by Protein World asking women whether they were “beach body ready”.

It prompted Mr Khan to clamp down on adverts seen to encourage “unhealthy or unrealistic” body images, a pledge made during his first mayoral campaign in 2016.

The controversy came despite the Advertising Standards Authority ruling that the advert in question was neither irresponsible nor offensive after hundreds of complaints.

Mr Khan said at the time he was “extremely concerned about this kind of advertising”, adding: “Nobody should feel pressurised, while they travel on the Tube or bus, into unrealistic expectations surrounding their bodies.”

A TfL spokesman said: “We reviewed this advertising campaign against both our advertising policy and the Committee of Advertising Practice code, and it was found to be compliant.”