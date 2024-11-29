Assisted dying bill - latest: MPs to vote on historic legalisation after fierce backlash from campaigners

MPs are primed to start debating the assisted dying bill on Friday morning in the House of Commons, as the politician who brought forward the legislation admitted the vote would be “close”.

The private members bill from Labour MP Kim Leadbeater will be the subject of a five-hour debate starting at 9.30am on Friday.

Ms Leadbeater told BBC Breakfast earlier this week that she thought the vote would be “very close” and that the proposed legislation would receive “hours and hours” of scrutiny.

Former prime ministers Gordon Brown, Liz Truss, Boris Johnson and Baroness Theresa May have all come out against the bill, but David Cameron has backed the move to legalise assisted dying.

At a press conference to discuss today’s migration figures Sir Keir Starmer said the vote was “genuinely free” for all MPs and that the government would remain neutral.

He said: “I’ve obviously got a huge amount of interest and experience in this having looked at every single case for five years that was ever investigated.”

He added: “I will therefore be casting my vote tomorrow.”

Key Points

Majority in favour of assisted dying also concerned about end-of-life care gaps



David Cameron backs assisted dying bill in shock U-turn by former prime minister

08:29 , Jabed Ahmed

Former prime minister Lord David Cameron has backed the move to legalise assisted dying for terminally-ill adults after previously opposing the legislation.

Writing about the assisted dying bill in The Times, Lord Cameron said: “As campaigners have convincingly argued, this proposal is not about ending life, it is about shortening death.”

Previously his main concern had been that “vulnerable people could be pressured into hastening their own deaths”, but he said he believed the current proposal contained “sufficient safeguards” to prevent this.

Lord Cameron – who opposed previous moves to legalise assisted dying – added: “Will this law lead to a meaningful reduction in human suffering?

“I find it very hard to argue that the answer to this question is anything other than ‘yes’.”

He continued: “If this Bill makes it to the House of Lords, I will be voting for it.”

07:38 , Alex Croft

MPs will soon vote on legislation that would legalise assisted dying in England and Wales for terminally ill patients, marking a historic political event.

The bill is open to a free vote meaning members from all parties will be allowed to vote however they feel is right. There are more unknowns than knowns, with slightly more thought to be in favour of voting for the bill.

Proposed by Labour MP Kim Leadbeater in mid-October, the Private Members bill is lengthy, carrying strict stipulations about how the law is implemented.

To be eligible for assisted dying under the laws, a person has to be over 18 years old, have proven mental capacity, no more than six months left to live, and the consent of two medical professionals.

MPs will vote in Commons on Friday 29 November. A five-hour debate on the legislation is set to begin at 9.30am, with 175 MPs wishing to speak.

My colleague Albert Toth explains everything you need to know:

07:00 , Alexander Butler

06:00 , Alexander Butler

Most people in favour of legalising assisted dying also have concerns terminally ill people could see it as their only option because the end-of-life care they need is not available, according to a survey.

Palliative care charity Sue Ryder said it is neutral on the issue of assisted dying, but that its polling indicates fears among people both for and against a new law about what current gaps in end-of-life care could mean for the terminally ill.

The survey of just over 3,000 adults in the UK this month showed just over half (56 per cent) said they were in favour of assisted dying, with 12 per cent against. The rest were either undecided or did not want to say.

Overall 77 per cent said they felt terminally ill people could see assisted dying as their only option because of lack of availability to the end-of-life care they need.

Of this 17 per cent felt most, 38 per cent felt some and 22 per cent felt a few terminally ill people would see it as their only option due to lack of access to the right care.

05:00 , Alexander Butler

04:00 , Alexander Butler

03:00 , Alexander Butler

02:00 , Alexander Butler

01:00 , Alexander Butler

00:01 , Alexander Butler

Thursday 28 November 2024 23:00 , Alexander Butler

MPs primed to debate assisted dying bill

Thursday 28 November 2024 22:00 , Alexander Butler

