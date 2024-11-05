Assisted dying bill to be published early amid concerns MPs would not have enough time to assess it

Labour MP Kim Leadbeater presenting the private member’s Bill to Speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle - House of Commons/UK Parliament

The assisted dying Bill will be published earlier than expected amid concerns that MPs will not have enough time to consider proposals before voting.

Labour MP Kim Leadbeater will publish the full text of her private member’s Bill in the first half of next week, around 10 days earlier than expected.

It comes after some MPs raised concerns about the amount of time they would have to scrutinise the draft legislation ahead of a second reading on Nov 29.

Conservative MP Ben Spencer is one of the MPs co-ordinating an open letter to Ms Leadbeater to raise the alarm over how the Bill is being introduced.

Dignity in Dying campaigners gather in Parliament Square, central London, in support of the ‘assisted dying bill’ - Lucy North

The MP for Runnymede and Weybridge told The Telegraph it was vital MPs have “as much time as possible” to discuss the details of the Bill with constituents, as well as medical and legal experts, before voting.

Ms Leadbeater formally introduced the “Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill” on Oct 16.

The proposed legislation would allow patients diagnosed with a terminal physical condition to access an assisted death, with the approval of two doctors and a judge.

Parliamentary procedure only requires that private members’ Bills be published before the second reading and does not specify how far in advance they should be made public.

PMBs are bills introduced by MPs and peers who are not government ministers. Without government backing they are less likely to become law, as they may lack the necessary time and support to progress through all the legislative stages.

However, PMBs played a significant role in social reform during the 1960s, leading to both the decriminalisation of homosexuality and the legalisation of abortion.

The Telegraph understands that the MP for Spen Valley had previously planned to publish her Bill a week in advance of the debate on Nov 29, but now intends to make it public early next week.

Members of Distant Voices gather in Westminster to protest against the ‘Assisted Dying Bill’ - Lucy North

This updated schedule has not reassured MPs staunchly opposed to assisted dying, many of whom maintain that the legislation ought to be brought forward on Government time.

Dr Spencer said: “Given the complexities involved in the debate on physician-assisted dying, it’s important MPs get as much time as possible to discuss proposals with their constituents and experts including clinicians, the judiciary, health and care charities and religious and community groups.

“Private Members’ Bills have limited time for scrutiny and debate, so while I understand and empathise with the intent behind the Physician Assisted Suicide Bill, I strongly believe legislation of this magnitude should be brought forward in Government time to enable full scrutiny, and to ensure, if passed, adequate safeguards are in place.”

Labour MP Rachael Maskell, who sat on the Health and Social Care Select Committee assisted dying inquiry, said: “To publish such a critical bill, just three weeks ahead of a short debate is not providing sufficient time by which MPs have to wrestle with the intricacies of this complex matter.

“Something that could change the practice of medicine needs a far more considered approach.”