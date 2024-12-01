Assisted dying patients may have to pay to die, Pat McFadden suggests

Pat McFadden says whether patients will pay for assisted dying ‘will be considered in the committee stage’ of the Bill - Paul Grover/

Assisted dying patients could pay to die, Pat McFadden has suggested amid concerns about the cost of the scheme to the NHS and taxpayers.

Mr McFadden said it was “right” to look at whether terminally ill adults wanting to take their lives should cover the cost of doing so.

MPs voted in principle last Friday to allow terminally ill adults expected to live for less than six months to get help ending their lives.

The cost of assisted dying to the NHS and the courts will be revealed next year and opponents have claimed this could scupper the private member’s Bill becoming law.

Wes Streeting, the Health Secretary, had already asked officials at the Department for Health to look at what spending would be required.

Pat McFadden says it is ‘right’ to consider all options ‘because it’s a huge change ... and you could see that on the faces of the MPs’ - House of Commons/PA

When asked if assisted dying would be entirely state-funded, Mr McFadden, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, told Times Radio: “All of that will be considered during the committee stage.

“The Government will have to look at the Bill much more seriously now that it’s been passed by Parliament.

“This was a private member’s Bill, remember, not a Government bill. But it’s for the Government to enact the will of Parliament if this Bill goes through all those other stages that I said.”

Pressed on whether there was a possibility the scheme could be fully state-funded, he replied: “It’s got a long way to go.”

Asked if people might have to pay into an assisted dying system, Mr McFadden said: “Look, I think all that still has to be considered. As you know, people currently have to pay for this themselves if they go to Switzerland.

“So all those questions of costs, safeguards, all the issues that have been raised have to be considered during the committee stage, the clause-by-clause examination of the Bill.

“And that’s the right way to do it because it’s a huge change. And you could see that on the faces of the MPs who are voting for it or against it on Friday.”

Mr Streeting broke ranks to declare his opposition to assisted dying in the weeks ahead of the Commons vote, warning it could have knock-on impacts across the NHS.

It is not clear whether the review he had ordered of how much it will cost will go ahead or whether this is to form part of the Government’s wider impact assessment.

Mr Streeting was one of eight Cabinet ministers to vote against the Bill, warning last month it would force the health service into “choices and trade-offs”.

“Any new service comes at the expense of competing pressures and priorities,” Mr Streeting said. “This is a system that always uses the word ‘and’ and ‘more’.

“And I think people can see the state of public finances, the state of our public services, and we do need to be in the business of making choices.”

He separately warned there would be “resources implications” if the practice became legal, adding: “Those choices would come at the expense of other choices.”

The next stage is expected to start in January and will see Kim Leadbeater, the backbencher who put forward the private member’s Bill, pick MPs to sit on a committee to scrutinise her proposals.

This committee will be made up of both supporters and opponents of the Bill, while it will also allow for evidence to be submitted.