Asteroid triggers global defence plan amid chance of collision with Earth in 2032

Ian Sample Science editor
·3 min read
<span>The 100-metre wide asteroid could be deflected with an intercepting spacecraft, a technique tested in Nasa’s Dart mission.</span><span>Photograph: Nasa/Johns Hopkins/Zuma Press Wire/Rex/Shutterstock</span>
The 100-metre wide asteroid could be deflected with an intercepting spacecraft, a technique tested in Nasa’s Dart mission.Photograph: Nasa/Johns Hopkins/Zuma Press Wire/Rex/Shutterstock

A 100 metre-wide asteroid has triggered global planetary defence procedures for the first time after telescope observations revealed it has a chance of colliding with Earth in 2032.

Asteroid 2024 YR4 was spotted by an automated telescope in Chile on 27 December last year but has since risen to the top of impact risk lists maintained by the US and European space agencies.

Based on measurements gathered so far, the asteroid has a 1.3% chance of smashing into Earth on 22 December 2032, or put another way, a nearly 99% probability of barrelling past without incident.

“Most likely this one will pass by harmlessly,” said Colin Snodgrass, a professor of planetary astronomy at the University of Edinburgh. “It just deserves a little more attention with telescopes until we can confirm that. The longer we follow its orbit, the more accurate our future predictions of its trajectory become.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The asteroid ranks as a three on the Torino Impact Hazard Scale, indicating a close encounter that merits attention from astronomers because there is a 1% or greater chance of a collision in the next decade that would inflict “localised destruction”. The Torino scale ranges from zero, when there is no risk, to 10 when a collision is certain and poses a threat to the future of civilisation as we know it.

The only asteroid ever to receive a higher rating is Apophis which made headlines in 2004. Apophis was initially rated a four on the Torino scale but was later downgraded as observations showed that it posed no threat for at least a century.

Gareth Collins, professor of planetary science at Imperial College London, said that an increase in monitoring of near Earth objects will make detections like asteroid 2024 YR4 much more common. “At this stage, the best thing to do is to continue tracking the asteroid for as long as possible so that we can predict its trajectory with more confidence,” he said.

A space rock the size of asteroid 2024 YR4 would not unleash a mass extinction event as happened 66m years ago: the asteroid that triggered the demise of the dinosaurs was 10 to 15km wide. But 100 metre-wide space rocks, which impact Earth on average every few thousand years, still have the potential to cause catastrophic damage on the city scale.

The detection of the asteroid has activated two UN-endorsed global asteroid response groups. The International Asteroid Warning Network has swung into action to make further observations of the asteroid and narrow down uncertainties in its orbit. The Space Mission Planning Advisory Group has also been alerted. They would propose any plan to intervene, perhaps by deflecting the asteroid with an intercepting spacecraft, a technique tested in Nasa’s Dart mission.

ADVERTISEMENT

The asteroid is now hurtling away from Earth in almost a straight line making it hard for astronomers to determine its orbit with high accuracy. Astronomers aim to make more detailed observations over the coming months before the rock fades from view. If those measurements do not rule out an impact in 2032, the asteroid will probably remain on space agencies’ risk lists until it comes back into view in 2028.

Related: Trump asks Musk to bring back two astronauts ‘stranded’ on space station

“The first step in the planetary defence response is to trigger further observations,” Snodgrass said. “If these observations don’t rule out an impact, the next steps will be more detailed characterisation measurements using telescopes, and discussion of what space agencies could do in terms of more detailed reconnaissance and eventually mitigation missions. This asteroid is of the scale that a mission like Dart could be effective, if required, so we have the technology and it has been tested.”

Latest Stories

  • World-first genetic warning system for future pandemics and diseases launches in UK

    Experts believe if such a system had been around pre-Covid-19, the virus would have been spotted much more quickly.

  • Sustainability at the heart of new farm scheme, minister says

    Andrew Muir outlines plans for the Sustainable Agriculture Programme, formerly the Farm Support and Development Programme.

  • The metal they thought could change the world – until people started to die

    For some children it’s dinosaurs, for others trains or mermaids. For me it was rocks. I can pinpoint the moment exactly. I must have been five or six when I heard a surf-like swish, and a truck-load of gravel was tipped on to our driveway. I discovered that some of the stones glittered. I put those ones in a tin and sifted the pile for more. I began to look further afield. For Christmas, I was given a geological hammer and chisel and a green canvas bag, and I went “chipping” whenever I could. Fo

  • Astronaut Whose Return to Earth Keeps Getting Delayed Says She's Been 'Trying to Remember What It’s Like to Walk'

    Suni Williams made some candid comments about her extended stay in space while on a call with students from Needham High School

  • Prof. Steffanie Strathdee, a Canadian working at the University of California San Diego School of Medicine, says she was stunned to see NIH funding was paused.

    Canadian scientists say the uncertainty surrounding U.S. President Donald Trump's apparent pause on federal health spending could stall research on new drugs, vaccines, and treatments for cancer, dementia&nbsp;and more&nbsp;—&nbsp;including at labs in Canada.The U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) powers some of the best scientists around the world. Most of its $47-billion US budget last year funded&nbsp;research that&nbsp;the agency deemed&nbsp;could "enhance health, lengthen life, reduce illness and disability."&nbsp; That includes work&nbsp;being done by Canadian researchers, who received over $40 million US of funding last year.Now there's confusion. On Jan. 21, the Trump administration imposed a communication freeze until Feb. 1&nbsp;for federal health officials. At the NIH, that meant&nbsp;key meetings that decide which scientific research to fund were cancelled, with no word on when they would be rescheduled.&nbsp;&nbsp;This week, an NIH webpage on grants and funding, a dashboard for researchers, announced unspecified changes that will affect "research project grants, fellowships and training grants" submitted on or after Jan. 25.&nbsp;Adding to the chaos: in a separate move, the administration also froze hundreds of billions of dollars in federal grants, loans and aid Monday,&nbsp;before reversing course Wednesday.&nbsp;&nbsp;All this is leaving many scientists — including those in Canada — unsure of the future of their work.Canadian Steffanie Strathdee moved to the U.S. in 1998 and receives NIH funding for her HIV prevention research. She is awaiting word on a new grant submission for $12 million US,, and a meeting scheduled with the NIH next week to adjudicate about it is up in the air."When I opened my computer and saw that NIH dollars were frozen, I was stunned," Strathdee said.Strathdee is a professor at the University of California San Diego School of Medicine. The research involves following large groups of people who use drugs over time to study HIV and hepatitis C. Some of her work includes studies in Canada with people who use drugs to inform prevention and treatment in the U.S., Canada and beyond.&nbsp;Strathdee said most researchers she knows have already been affected by the temporary freezes on meetings, travel, communication and hiring at the NIH.&nbsp;Nathan Spreng of the department of neurology and neurosurgery at Montreal's McGill University aims to better understand brain aging. If research like Spreng's is underfunded it could delay the development of future treatments. (Alison Northcott/CBC)"At the very best scenario, we're facing a significant funding delay, and that means that the livelihoods of my staff and my students, both in Canada and the U.S., are being affected."Future consequences?Researchers working at Canadian universities are also anxious about the lack of clarity.&nbsp;Nathan Spreng is the James McGill Professor&nbsp;in the department of neurology and neurosurgery at McGill University in Montreal, where he studies how the brain changes as we get older. The NIH has funded his research into loneliness, brain aging and Alzheimer's disease.&nbsp;Research like Spreng's, if underfunded, could delay the development of future treatments."The consequences of this are just real human suffering," Spreng said. "There are a number of diseases and injuries that are not well treated at the moment. Absent this kind of funding, these people will just continue to suffer."NIH funding contributed to the development of all but two of 356 drugs approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration between 2010 and 2019, a 2023 article in JAMA Health Forum suggests.WATCH |&nbsp;Funding, but also information sharing, at stake if U.S. leaves WHO:&nbsp;Spreng said that the main concern right now within the scientific community is about&nbsp;NIH study sections, expert-led panels who rank grant proposals for funding.&nbsp;"It's not going to be felt immediately," Spreng said. "It's going to take a number of years for a kind of cumulative impact to emerge, but across the board, what we'll see are fewer treatments, fewer innovations in medicine and the persistence of ill health."Science community feeling a chillAn exception, according to a memo first reported on Monday by Stat, a U.S.-based health and medical news site, allows people enrolled in clinical trials of potential medications to travel to the study sites.But ongoing confusion about impact on the wider NIH research funding continues."It is really putting a freeze on science," and the chill is being felt throughout the science community, said Jim Woodgett, a cancer researcher at the Lunenfeld-Tanenbaum Research Institute at Toronto's Sinai Health and the Terry Fox Research Institute.Jim Woodgett's lab focus includes the causes and treatment of breast cancer and liver cancer. He said details of NIH research funding seem to change by the second. ( Craig Chivers/CBC)"We don't know a lot about the details, and they seem to be changing every second," he said. "I think that uncertainty actually is adding to the crisis."&nbsp;Woodgett notes the Canadian Institutes for Health Research, the main funder of medical research in this country,&nbsp;has a budget&nbsp;of about $1.4 billion. Since 2016, the Government of Canada invested $22 billion on science and research initiatives. For comparison, the NIH alone spends more than double that every year — over $47 billion&nbsp;US or $67 billion in Canadian dollars.&nbsp;Strathdee, the HIV scientist, said the uncertainty with U.S. funding opens the door for Canada to increase research funding and attract top American scientists —&nbsp;or bring Canadians back home.&nbsp;"This is an opportunity for not brain drain, but brain gain," Strathdee said. "I'm just one of many people that want to come back home and have never given up on my collaborations in Canada."A spokesperson for the federal minister of innovation, science and industry&nbsp;told CBC News that the government is&nbsp;watching the developments around&nbsp;science and research funding in the U.S. closely.&nbsp;Strathdee, who currently commutes between San Diego and Toronto, is hedging her bets.&nbsp;"If things continue to erode in the United States and it's a deliberate erosion of the public health infrastructure, then I'll be revisiting my decision about where I'm going to put the rest of my time in my career."

  • Prince William claims solo outing is 'best day of his life' - watch fun video

    The Prince of Wales visited Earthshot Prize finalist NatureMetrics in Guildford

  • Are we all aliens? NASA's returned asteroid samples hold the ingredients of life from a watery world

    CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Asteroid samples fetched by NASA hold not only the pristine building blocks for life but also the salty remains of an ancient water world, scientists reported Wednesday.

  • Remember the 'mini-moon' last year? Study finds it was likely just a chunk of the actual moon

    A chunk of space rock that visited near Earth's orbit last year was widely called a "mini-moon," a nickname that was more appropriate than thought.

  • NASA's 2 stuck astronauts take their first spacewalk together

    CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA’s two stuck astronauts took their first spacewalk together Thursday, exiting the International Space Station almost eight months after moving in.

  • One Of the Most Active Volcanoes In the World Is About to Blow.

    Experts say an eruption between now and the end of 2025 is inevitable.

  • Newly spotted asteroid has a tiny chance of hitting Earth in 2032

    CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A newly discovered asteroid has a tiny chance of smacking Earth in 2032, space agency officials said Wednesday.

  • Concerned about microplastics in your tea? Trade in plastic-containing tea bags for nontoxic tea infusers

    Some commercially available tea bags contain high levels of microplastics that appear to infuse right into your drink. Brew a safer cuppa with these nontoxic alternatives that are free from potentially harmful plastics.

  • The odds of alien life just increased, NASA says after discovering DNA ingredients on an asteroid

    NASA scientists found amino acids, key minerals, and nucleobases for DNA in samples from the OSIRIS-REx asteroid mission. It's a win for alien life.

  • Researchers decry 'freeze on science' as confusion reigns over Trump administration medical funding

    Canadian scientists say the uncertainty surrounding U.S. President Donald Trump's apparent pause on federal health spending could stall research on new drugs, vaccines, and treatments for cancer, dementia and more — including at labs in Canada.The U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) powers some of the best scientists around the world. Most of its $47-billion US budget last year funded research that the agency deemed could "enhance health, lengthen life, reduce illness and disability." That

  • Scientists reveal what they found in sample taken from Bennu asteroid

    NASA has unveiled discoveries made from examining samples taken from the asteroid Bennu, which shed light on how widely the building blocks of life exist in the universe.

  • Idaho Republican pushes ban of mRNA vaccines against COVID, gene therapy products

    The bill would implement a moratorium for a decade. “I am not against vaccination in any way,” the freshman lawmaker said.

  • Will the US get to Mars quicker if it drops or delays plans to visit the Moon?

    There’s been speculation that Donald Trump may cancel the Space Launch System rocket, which Nasa intended to use to get from the Moon to Mars.

  • Building blocks of life found in samples from asteroid Bennu

    Rock and dust samples retrieved by NASA from the asteroid Bennu exhibit some of the chemical building blocks of life, according to research that provides some of the best evidence to date that such space rocks may have seeded early Earth with the raw ingredients that fostered the emergence of living organisms. The U.S. space agency's robotic OSIRIS-REx spacecraft in 2020 collected the samples from the near-Earth asteroid, a rocky remnant of a larger celestial body that had formed near the dawn of the solar system roughly 4.5 billion years ago. The samples were delivered to Earth in 2023 by parachute inside a capsule released by OSIRIS-REx that landed in the Utah desert.

  • Trump team details two phases of tariff threats on Canada

    The U.S. has revealed a two-stage tariff plan in which Canada and Mexico will face initial trade threats within days, then again face broader threats this spring.In summary, it's: maybe tariffs now, and maybe more tariffs later.The details emerged Wednesday at the U.S. Senate confirmation hearing for the person chosen to lead President Donald Trump's tariff policy, Howard Lutnick.It occurred as Canadian officials engaged in frantic last-ditch efforts to dissuade U.S. officials from imposing tari

  • Whoopi Goldberg Schools Trump WH Press Sec With A Brutal Lesson On 'Wokeness'

    "The View" host said Karoline Leavitt's comments at her first press briefing "really pissed" her off.