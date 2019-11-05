Aston Martin Builds Its First-Ever Motorcycle—And It’s Stunning

Venerable British sport and luxury car manufacturer Aston Martin has teamed up with revered British sport and luxury motorcycle manufacturer Brough Superior to create a limited-edition track-only sports bike. And, not surprisingly, it’s absolutely stunning. The two brands share a bit of history. Both were launched in England in the second decade of the 20th century. Both were beloved by British governmental operatives, though in the case of Brough, it was an actual person, T.E. Lawrence, who rode (and perished) on one of the company’s beloved bikes, and in the case of Aston it was fictional super-spy James Bond. And both have been rescued from the brink of financial despair in recent years, and have gone on to rebound successfully.

More

This particular bike, the AMB 001 by Aston Martin and Brough Superior, seems to take the best that both marques have to offer. It features Aston Martin design elements from the brand’s chief creative officer (and studio head) Marek Reichman, and as such, sports swoopy, streamlined, menacingly flared body panels that seem inspired by the carmaker’s shark-like grand-touring coupes. It also features perforated Aston Martin leathers, carbon fiber bodywork, billet aluminum and titanium components, and signature Sterling Green paint with Lime Essence trim highlights. (We’re infatuated with the brogued, Oxford Tan saddle.)

More

All of these lovely bits, along with the rest of the bike’s components, will be hand-assembled at the motorcycle maker’s factory in Toulouse, France. For the occasion, Brough has released it first turbocharged V-twin motor, an engine that produces 180 horsepower (for perspective, most motorcycles have below 100 horsepower). A slick digital display between the handlebars will chart the bike’s speed. And the rider should attend carefully to this. With an overall mass of just 400 pounds in weight, the motorcycle sports an excellent power-to-weight ratio, and should be a blast to drive, for those lucky enough to get their hands on one.

That won’t be easy. Only 100 AMB 001s will be made, and each will cost in the neighborhood of $120,000. Aston Martin has already designed an apartment building, a yacht, a drone, and a submarine. What’s next?

Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

