The Aston Martin DBX707 is the Supercar of SUVs

Aston Martin’s newly-launched, ultra-luxury high-performance SUV has arrived at dealerships nationwide sporting a new interior, a state-of-the-art infotainment system and enhanced driving dynamics.

For the 2025 model year, the bespoke British brand overhauled the DBX707’s interior to feature the automaker’s cutting-edge Linux-based UX system infotainment system found in its latest DB12 and Vantage sports cars.

Named for its European horsepower rating, the DBX707 keeps its 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine and nine-speed wet clutch gearbox for breathtaking speed and acceleration. Its all-wheel-drive system can send all of its torque to the rear axle on demand, catapulting the SUV from 0 to 60 mph in 3.1 seconds on its way to a top speed of 193 mph.

In fact, just three years after its launch, Aston Martin’s first-ever high-performance SUV has proved so popular with customers that the brand is discontinuing the 542-horsepower model to focus on the more powerful DBX707. It is now the only powertrain in the carmaker’s luxury SUV portfolio.

“With its best-in-class performance and dynamics, world-class design and the highest levels of luxury, the DBX707 immediately established a new ultra-luxury SUV benchmark,” says Marco Mattiacci, global chief brand and commercial officer for Aston Martin. “Now upgraded with state-of-the-art technology and a completely new interior, the DBX707 moves the game on once more, further elevating the standard by which all competitors are judged.”

Performance upgrades for the 2025 model year include tweaks to the chassis software calibration, as well as new calibration for the electronic dampers to increase body control, response, precision and driver confidence.

From a redesigned steering wheel to a more intuitive interface, Aston Martin overlooked no detail in enhancing the DBX707’s cabin experience. Behind the new steering wheel is now a 12.3-inch digital instrument display – 1.5 inches larger than those found in the DB12 and Vantage. The redesigned dashboard includes a 10.25-inch touch screen in the center console that supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The new suite of connected car technology also features multiple USB-C connections and online connectivity supported by the Aston Martin customer app.

The SUV’s sound system has been upgraded, too. A standard 800-watt, 14-speaker audio system boasts a surround sound mode with QuantumLogic processing for an immersive soundscape. For true audiophiles, the DBX707 offers a 1,600-watt Bowers & Wilkins stereo with 23 speakers and aluminum Double Dome tweeters, dedicated 3D headline speakers, bass speakers and a powerful subwoofer.

Inside, the DBX707’s cabin proffers the perfect sanctuary for enjoying music, conversation, or simply a quiet ride. The plush interior bears chrome jewelry and a host of high-end ornamental options for veneer including smoked oak gloss wood, gloss titanium mesh, piano black, dark ziricote wood gloss, and twill carbon fiber. For the latest model, Aston Martin is offering the DBX707 with two optional themes: Inspire Comfort, with matrix embroidery and quilting; and Inspire Sport, with vector embroidery for a sportier feel. Both feature semi-aniline leather upholstery, embroidered and perforated seats, extra thick carpets, a split-rim steering wheel and leather headlining. The brand’s custom option, Q by Aston Martin, provides limitless ways to personalize the SUV. Weekend warriors can further customize their ride with Aston Martin’s bespoke four-piece leather luggage set, golf bag, bike rack, or dog bed.

The SUV’s sleek, raked silhouette and signature low roofline remain unchanged except to introduce a handful of new features, including swivel-head door mirrors to accommodate cameras for a 3-D parking display system, and door handles that extend outward to “present” themselves when the car is unlocked. It also gets a gloss black front splitter, an extended rear diffuser, and a longer rear spoiler.

DBX707, the latest in model in the automaker’s lineup to sport its new hand-crafted winged badge, also debuts five new paint colors: Epsilon Black, Helios Yellow, Sprint Green, Malachite Green, Aura Green and the Formula 1-inspired Podium Green, first exclusively available on DBX707 AMR23 Edition.

The 2025 Aston Martin DBX707 blends performance and style with the versatility of a luxury SUV for an unparalleled driving experience. Visit your local Aston Martin dealer for a test drive.

