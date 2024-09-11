The Aston Martin Valour in Photos

Click here to read the full article.

The Aston Martin Valour, priced around $2 million.

Ensconced by woolen tweed, we sit low in the Valour and our eyes immediately go to the manual shifter.

A closer look at the center console’s gear shifter, allowing the driver to manage the custom Graziano six-speed manual transaxle transmission.

The 5.2-liter twin-turbo V-12 produces 705 hp and 555 ft lbs of torque.

By 4,000 rpm, the Valour is storming to the redline on a seemingly endless surge of thrust.

The Valour requires the ability to understand what it’s telling you through your fingers and toes and the seat of your pants.

Only 110 examples of the Aston Martin Valour will be built.

Automotive journalist Angus MacKenzie driving the limited-edition Aston Martin Valour.