Police hunt eight Aston Villa fans after stewards are attacked when goal is disallowed

Police want to identify these eight Aston Villa fans (Picture: PA/Met Police)

Police have released images of eight Aston Villa fans they want to speak to after stewards and officers were attacked when a goal was disallowed.

Disorder broke out during the Crystal Palace v Aston Villa match at Selhurst Park, in London, on August 31 after a last-gasp equaliser for Villa was ruled out.

Referee Kevin Friend decided to not allow Henri Lansbury’s goal in added time because he felt his teammate Jack Grealish had dived just before passing him the ball.

A number of fans ran on to the area near the pitch and attacked stewards and later police, the Met Police said.

Conor Hourihane and Henri Lansbury of Aston Villa speaks to match referee Kevin Friend following the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Aston Villa (Picture: Getty) More

Crystal Palace's Gary Cahill (left) and Aston Villa's Jack Grealish (right) battle for the ball (Picture: Getty) More

Villa lost the Premier League game 1-0, with Palace striker Jordan Ayew scoring the only goal in the 73rd minute.

Several people have been arrested and officers are urging the public to help identify the men in the pictures.

Detective Sergeant Matt Simpson said: “People go to football matches for a good time, not to witness or experience violence.

READ MORE YAHOO UK NEWS HERE:

'Lovely' factory worker stabbed to death and another man injured in confrontation outside pharmaceutical plant

Married police officer had sexual relationship with missing 16-year-old then asked her to hide his identity

Disgruntled painter owed money daubs message on the side of pub he worked on

“It is unacceptable that this happened and with the public’s help we can find those who were prepared to behave in this way.”

Witnesses should call police on 020 824 69386 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.