Aston Villa player Jack Grealish attacked by fan during Birmingham match

Aston Villa player Jack Grealish has been attacked by a fan who ran on to the pitch during a Championship match.

He was punched in the side of the head from behind less than 10 minutes into the match against Birmingham.

The spectator was restrained by stewards as other Villa players tried to intervene.

He blew kisses to the crowd while being led away by police.

The man was arrested following the incident and has been banned for life from St Andrew's stadium.

Speaking to Sky Sports about the attack, Grealish said: "I was just unaware at the time, I was walking into position and then just felt a whack around the side of the face.

"Obviously there's rivalry and stuff in football but I don't think there's any place for that really.

"I just tried to get on with my job. To score the winner was unbelievable - after what happened in the first half, I think it was set up for it."

Grealish, who was in the Birmingham penalty area when the incident happened, appeared unhurt and was comforted by other players.

Birmingham has released a statement apologising for the attack.

It said: "We deplore the behaviour of the individual who committed this act and rest assured he will be banned from St Andrew's for life.

"The Club will be working with the relevant authorities to investigate all the circumstances and we will be reviewing our stadium safety procedures.

"What happened has no place in football or society. Jack is a Birmingham lad and regardless of club allegiance should not have been subjected to this - there are no excuses."

England player Raheem Sterling reacted on Twitter, saying: "Idiot of the year... congrats on your lifetime ban".

After the attack, Grealish delighted fans by scoring the opening goal for Villa in the match's 66th minute.

His side then held on for a 1-0 win, lifting them one place ahead of their opponents in the table.

Sky sources say the Football Association (FA) will wait for the referee's report before speaking to the club, and could open an investigation after reviewing the information.

A spokesperson for the English Football League (EFL) said it condemned the "mindless actions" of the attacker.

They said: "It's a situation no player should ever be faced with.

"In all circumstances the playing surface is for players, not supporters and those playing in the game must be able to do so safe in the knowledge they will not be subjected to this type of behaviour."

The EFL said it would be working to address the issue of player safety and ensure "appropriate action" is taken.

Football stars and fans reacted with shock, branding the attack a "disgrace".

Former England striker Gary Lineker said it was "abhorrent" and praised the Aston Villa captain for "keeping his cool".

Ex-Manchester United defender Gary Neville called for football authorities to penalise Birmingham, tweeting: "The club are going have to take a huge punishment for this to act as a deterrent in the future.

"A Points deduction or Empty stadium for 10 games!"

There were also clashes between fans outside the stadium before kick-off, with at least one man seen being treated by paramedics after suffering a head wound.

Hours later in north London, a spectator ran onto the pitch during a game between Arsenal and Manchester United, pushing United defender Chris Smalling.

Police said they had arrested a man on suspicion of common assault and pitch invasion and Arsenal said the fan would be banned from all of its games.

The attacks follow two recent incidents of crowd trouble in Scottish football.

During Friday's draw between Rangers and Hibernian, a fan jumped on to the pitch and shoved Rangers captain James Tavernier.

Days before, a glass bottle was thrown on to the pitch during a Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Leeds United.

Stoke's former Scotland midfielder Charlie Adam tweeted: "Twice in three days we've seen players attacked by supporters, what is going on? Football needs to stamp this out quickly.

"Only a matter of time before someone is seriously hurt."