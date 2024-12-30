AstraZeneca sued for discrimination after ‘refusing’ to let eczema sufferer work from home

AstraZeneca introduced a policy in 2022 which said that all employees should work for three days a week from the office - JASON ALDEN/BLOOMBERG

An IT worker has won a legal battle to sue AstraZeneca for discrimination after his former employer “refused” to let him work from home for his eczema.

An employment judge ruled that Laszlo Kalman is a “disabled person” because of the adverse impact the skin condition has on his day-to-day activities.

A preliminary hearing was told how Mr Kalman suffers from skin dryness, discomfort and itching, which affects his ability to sleep and socialise with others.

The Hungarian citizen’s case will progress to a final hearing against AstraZeneca at a later date.

The hearing was told that the “primary source” of his issues with the pharmaceutical giant related to a new policy which asked employees to work three days a week in the office. However, Mr Kalman considered his condition “required him to remain working from home”.

ADVERTISEMENT

The hearing at Bury St Edmunds was told that Mr Kalman started working as an IT apprentice for AstraZeneca in September 2019.

Exacerbating his symptoms

He was hired on a four-year contract that ended in September last year.

In 2022, the company introduced a policy which said all employees should work for three days a week from the office following the Covid pandemic.

But, Mr Kalman, who has suffered with eczema since early childhood, said that the condition meant he should continue working from his home.

He said the condition often affected daily activities, such as bathing taking longer, having to apply a moisturising balm after his shower, household chores exacerbating his symptoms and his sleep being affected.

Mr Kalman said he also has to spend more time shopping and preparing food, and that his symptoms flared up during periods of stress.

ADVERTISEMENT

The tribunal heard Mr Kalman’s conditions were negatively impacted by the Covid vaccine, and by contracting the virus, and that he underwent a series of alternative treatments in his home country, including acupuncture.

Employment Judge Sarah Moore ruled that his eczema is a disability and he is therefore allowed to progress with a discrimination claim.

‘Adverse impact’

She said: “As regards the impact that would have on [his] ability to carry out normal day-to-day activities, [he] gave evidence that his eczema affects his sleep, and further that if left untreated his eczema would significantly impair his ability to fall and stay asleep and would make basic activities like showering and wearing clothes painful.

“He also stated that it would be likely to have an adverse impact on his desire to socialise and generally be seen in public.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For that reason I am therefore satisfied that [Mr Kalman] satisfies the definition of being a disabled person.”

Another claim of disability discrimination in relation to the allergies that Mr Kalman suffers from was dismissed by the judge.

The preliminary hearing also heard that he alleges unfair dismissal and whistleblowing amongst other complaints. The full hearing will take place at a later date.