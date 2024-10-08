Astronauts Capture Aurora Borealis Over North America

Astronauts reported colorful sights from space as an aurora borealis lit up skies over North America on Monday, October 7.

NASA astronaut Matthew Dominick said his crew shot “a couple thousand images” on Monday in an attempt to get the right lighting and framing, “because the aurora was amazing due to recent solar activity.”

Images show a green glow crowning the curvature of the earth.

The crew aboard the Space X-designed craft Dragon Endeavour 5 were on a six-month mission ferrying astronauts to and from the International Space Station. Credit: Matthew Dominick via Storyful