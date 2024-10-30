ASU research initiative aimed at lowering carbon emissions
Arizona State University is announcing its first projects aimed at lowering carbon emissions throughout industry nationwide.
A vital glacier in western Antarctica appears to be smoking in a rare view captured by a NASA satellite earlier this month.
The most Canadian animal? It's not the beaver that marks the nickel, the moose that pervades souvenir shops across the country, the loon that gave the one-dollar coin its nickname, or even the much-maligned Canada goose.
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Three Massachusetts utilities and Central Maine Power’s parent company have agreed that Massachusetts ratepayers must shoulder $512 million in additional costs caused by delays in construction of a power transmission project in Maine that will allow Canadian hydropower to reach the New England power grid.
A large provincially significant wetland in Ottawa's rural west end has lost its status after a property owner cleared brush and trees.From David Manchester Road, just north of a toy store and a tractor retailer, one can see logs piled and vegetation starting to grow back. The owner was fined and now has a remediation agreement with the conservation authority. But it wasn't the cutting in 2021 that led to the 41.5-hectare wetland losing protections, so much as the way the wetland was reopened fo
According to a University of Michigan study, snakes won the evolutionary jackpot, partly because of their speed. These stealthy ambush predators can really get moving when they need to chase down prey or escape danger.
The RCMP says the human remains pulled from the ocean near Placentia Bay a week ago are those of a missing Canadian Coast Guard employee who went missing in late September. (Chantier Davie/CNW Group/Canadian Coast Guard)The RCMP says human remains that were found a week ago in the ocean near Placentia Bay are those of a missing Canadian Coast Guard employee.The coast guard crew member was reported missing on Sept. 16 after last being on board the CCGS Vincent Massey.After an unsuccessful search
The Toronto Zoo says its 52-year-old western lowland silverback gorilla, Charles, died Tuesday after the sudden onset of "significant health issues."Charles had been a fixture at the zoo since its opening day in 1974. In a statement, the zoo described him as the "protective and wise leader" of its gorilla troop."He will be dearly missed, and his memory will continue to inspire those who knew him to continue the fight against the extinction of this incredible, critically endangered species," the
Special weather statements are in effect in parts of northwestern Ontario, where some locales could see their first accumulating snowfall of the season
(Bloomberg) -- When recovery workers with the US Federal Emergency Management Agency arrived in Boone, North Carolina, after Hurricane Helene and began setting up temporary housing in a local park, it prompted a backlash in the storm-wracked town: “We had folks that were literally protesting FEMA out at the site,” says Tim Futrelle, Boone’s mayor.Most Read from BloombergNY Transit Agency Takes Next Step on Brooklyn-Queens Rail LinkIs Denver’s Big Bet on E-Bikes Paying Off?There Will Soon Be No M
Flash flooding in eastern Spain has killed at least 62 people, leaving towns and roads underwater, local authorities said Wednesday.
TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese nuclear reactor which survived a massive 2011 earthquake and tsunami that badly damaged the nearby Fukushima nuclear power plant was restarted Tuesday for the first time since the disaster after a safety upgrade, as the government pursues a renewed expansion of nuclear energy to provide stable power and reduce carbon emissions.
Snow fell as early as late August across the Rocky Mountains, but now, patience is set to pay off for B.C.'s South Coast this week.
Some parts of Valencia such as the towns of Turis, Chiva or Bunol recorded more than 15 inches of rainfall - caused by a 'gota fria' or 'cold drop'.
Tribes say the Bateman Island walking trail is hurting steelhead and salmon runs.
A rhinoceros hornbill enjoyed an early Halloween treat at Saint Louis Zoo in Missouri on October 8, drilling into a pumpkin.Video from Saint Louis Zoo shows the bird enjoying the pumpkin filled with food.“We got a craving for pumpkin spice!” the zoo captioned the video.The magnificent forest bird is native to Borneo, Sumatra, Java, the Malay Peninsula, Singapore, and southern Thailand. Credit: Saint Louis Zoo via Storyful
This week's forecast in Ontario will see some tricks and treats, The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the details.
Police in a Cleveland suburb say they have recently responded to numerous calls about deer who have gotten their heads stuck in plastic pumpkins.
Three days of mourning have been declared in the country by the Spanish government, as Spain gets to grips with its worst flooding disaster for nearly 30 years.
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The U.S. government chose winning bids Tuesday to develop wind power off New England in the first commercial sale for floating offshore wind on the Atlantic coast.
Signs of Orkney vole activity are up 200% on 2019, while threatened ground-nesting birds are doing better, an RSPB report says.