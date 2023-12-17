From asylum to Covid, our leaders must stop treating us as children

Asking the wrong questions: Hugo Keith KC may be a fine barrister, but the Covid Inquiry is not answering the concerns that really matters

There has always been a difficult relationship between power and truth. Autocrats understand that their ability to control official narratives maintains their authority. In times of war, democratic governments monitor and censor news. Even in peacetime, political debate is often a battle to determine “the story”: how events unfold, who caused them to happen, and who was right and wrong.

The Covid Inquiry is a case study in the latter, and is painting a portrait of power relations in Britain today. The inquiry, established to consider the preparations and response to the pandemic and make recommendations to inform plans for future pandemics, should be a clear-eyed assessment of the decisions made and policies deployed to protect the public. It should seek to understand the costs and benefits and trade-offs of how the country responded. But it is falling short.

When the Prime Minister gave evidence at the start of last week, he raised an analysis undertaken by Imperial College and Manchester University, based on “quality-adjusted life years”, or “QALY”. This is not a quirky or skewed metric favoured by partisans. It is an assessment of how many years a particular treatment or intervention will save or lose, with an estimate of the quality of that time. It is used by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence to determine the value of interventions in other contexts and scenarios.

The analysis raised by Sunak is not definitive. QALY is, like so many other approaches, unavoidably broad and to some extent crude. Other studies may reach different conclusions. But this study found that the costs of lockdown are likely to have been greater than the benefits, with the authors arguing that the prioritisation of the prevention of Covid deaths “as if nothing else matters is going to lead to bad outcomes”.

Specialists like Prof Karol Sikora agree that delays in diagnosing and treating cancer far outweigh the risks during lockdown from Covid.

Yet when Sunak raised it, the inquiry barrister, Mr Hugo Keith KC, responded by saying he “did not want to get into quality-life assurance models” (sic). Some have taken Keith’s mislabelling of the QALY assessment as evidence he is not sufficiently scientifically qualified for his role.

Although a minister making the same mistake would have been ridiculed, this is unfair. But the refusal to allow the PM to continue to discuss an assessment of the trade-offs of lockdown was telling. If this is not the point of the inquiry, what is?

There was a similar occurrence when Michael Gove gave evidence. Then, Gove said “there is a significant body of judgment that believes that the virus itself was man-made – and that presents its own set of challenges [for responding to Covid] as well.”

Of course, Gove was correct. If the virus did emerge from the laboratory in Wuhan, this would be relevant to our understanding of Covid, but also to the limited and dishonest nature of China’s communication with the rest of the world. The FBI believes the virus came out of a lab, and there are many experts who agree.

The compromised nature of the World Health Organisation means we may never know the truth. Yet the inquiry has shown a total lack of interest in the question. Mr Keith shut Gove down, saying “we are not going to go there”, calling the debate a “somewhat divisive issue”.

Divisive it may be – just like lockdowns, social distancing and other non-pharmaceutical interventions – but it is surely pertinent to the inquiry mission, among other things, to consider the availability of data and expert evidence.

The inquiry is supposed to have “regard to relevant international comparisons”, but Mr Keith’s interjection suggests some international studies will not be honestly made. It is also tasked with drawing lessons for other civil emergencies, but it is impossible to see how it can do this when it turns a blind eye to the conduct of the hostile state responsible for the outbreak.

What is revealing about these examples is that it is not government ministers who seek to narrow the discussion and censor the subjects for debate. It is the inquiry team itself determining the perspective from which scrutiny occurs.

We have had questions about language used in private between officials and advisers, but not the origins of the virus. We have had questions about whether the country locked down too late, but less focus on whether locking down was on balance the right thing to do. This is not about being wise after the event – locking down for an unprecedented crisis was a reasonable decision – but the point of the inquiry is to be wise for future events. It is not clear we will be.

There are similar problems elsewhere. The response to public concern about excess death rates since Covid – and the allegation by some that the vaccines may be responsible – cannot just be shut down.

For those of us who believe in the importance of vaccines, for Covid and other diseases, the best way to maintain public support is to show transparency and explain why the benefits far outweigh the risks.

Similarly, the extension of nudge theory to tactics that scared people disproportionately into compliance with Covid laws was not only unethical, but undermined long-term trust in government advice.

From a refusal to discuss the true costs of immigration to the denial of blatant hatred and extremism, and many more issues besides, the attitude of many in positions of power – sometimes ministers, but often officials, academics, experts and journalists – is to deny reality, and to act as though the public cannot handle the truth.

But while the democratisation of news and information, made possible by the internet and social media, has unleashed waves of misinformation and disinformation, it has also made it far harder to suppress and censor news and facts.

It is no longer feasible – if indeed it ever really was – to tell people to disbelieve what they see with their own eyes. Political debate, and national leadership, requires us to do more than shut down rival arguments and inconvenient truths. We need real transparency and open dialogue. Government needs to trust, not fear, the people.

