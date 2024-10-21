Asylum hotel rioter, 61, dies in prison

A grandfather convicted of violent disorder after taking part in rioting outside an hotel used to house asylum seekers has died in prison.

Peter Lynch, 61, was serving two years and eight months after he pleaded guilty to being part of the unrest at the Holiday Inn Express in Rotherham on 4 August.

He shouted "racist and provocative remarks" towards officers and called asylum seekers in the hotel "child killers", Sheffield Crown Court heard at his sentencing.

A spokesperson for the Prison Service said Lynch, who had been at HMP Moorland in Doncaster, died on Saturday.

"As with all deaths in custody, the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman will investigate," the spokesperson added.

"Family man" Lynch, who had suffered a heart attack earlier in the year and had also been diagnosed with diabetes, had gone to the hotel to protest against immigration, his defence barrister said.

He had "a general conspiracy theory against anyone and any form of authority", and had taken a placard referencing the "deep state" and space agency Nasa.

Video played to the court showed Lynch "revving up" the situation before it turned violent and calling the police "scum", the judge said.

Lynch was photographed with a placard which called some groups of people corrupt [PA Media]

Lynch, of Burman Road, in Wath-upon-Dearne, had three grandchildren was described by his barrister as "very caring".

He was jailed on 22 August following his guilty plea to violent disorder.

Listen to highlights from South Yorkshire on BBC Sounds, catch up with the latest episode of Look North or tell us a story you think we should be covering here.

More on this story