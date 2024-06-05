Asylum seeker convicted of stalking Labour MP

Yaser Ahmed was angry that Stephen Morgan could not help advance his asylum application - Andrew Croft/Solent News & Photo Agency

A Labour MP was stalked by an asylum seeker enraged at the lack of support for his immigration application.

Stephen Morgan, the shadow minister for rail, said he was “disturbed and intimidated” by Yaser Ahmed, 41, who loitered outside his constituency office for a week watching him.

Ahmed, an Egyptian man who uses a wheelchair, was angry that Mr Morgan, who was the Portsmouth South MP at the time and is currently the Labour candidate for the constituency, could not help advance his asylum application.

He was convicted of stalking at the city’s magistrates’ court on Tuesday.

Taking time out of his general election campaign to give evidence, Mr Morgan, 43, hinted that attacks on MPs such as Jo Cox and David Amess, who were both murdered, led him to be fearful of Ahmed.

“I don’t want to be here, to be honest... But there is sometimes behaviour that oversteps the mark and this defendant was intimidating in my view,” the MP said.

“Someone watching where you are going, with their glare, and watching your movements outside your work have quite an unpleasant effect.

“I take extremely seriously the safety of my staff in light of what happened to my parliamentary colleagues in the past. I felt intimidated by it.”

Ahmed, who came to the UK in 2017, visited the MP’s office several times in 2022 for help with his asylum application.

Staff tried to help across the meetings, the court heard, but were limited under MP guidelines, so they instead signposted him to Citizens Advice and repeatedly advised him to see a solicitor.

Mr Morgan took time out of his general election campaign to give evidence at Portsmouth magistrates' court - Andrew Croft/Solent News & Photo Agency

Ahmed, who referred to Mr Morgan as “The General” and “Big Man”, ignored their pleas for him to stop coming to the office. He was also warned by a police officer not to return.

But instead he spent eight days in a row outside the office in his wheelchair. He was living under a shop front a few doors down at the time.

Mr Morgan said that when he tried to leave the office, Ahmed “aggressively grunted and tapped his head to try to get my attention”.

He said: “On all occasions that weekend I was struck by him trying to get eye contact with me and him following my movements with his eyes.

“I live in close proximity to the office and found his behaviour harassing.”

In cross-examination, Mark Kessler, defending, put it to Mr Morgan that he was “over-exaggerating” the incidents.

But convicting Ahmed, Deputy Senior District Judge Tanweer Ikram said that he should have known he was disturbing the MP.

“The police officer told you not to go back, the staff at the office told you there was nothing more they could do,” he said.

“Looking at this objectively you ought to have known that going back there and seeking to attract their attention, which was your motive, amounted to the harassment of this MP.”

Ahmed will be sentenced at a later date.