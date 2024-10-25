Asylum seeker hotel worker ‘stabbed to death by migrant’

Rhiannon Skye Whyte was stabbed in the neck with a screwdriver - BRITISH TRANSPORT POLICE

A teenager believed to have arrived in the UK on a small boat has been charged with the murder of a woman working at an asylum seeker hotel.

Rhiannon Skye Whyte, 27, died after she was stabbed in the neck with a screwdriver at Bescot Stadium railway station on Sunday night.

Deng Chol Majek, 18, from Walsall, was initially arrested and charged with attempted murder.

Ms Whyte died in hospital three days after being placed on life support and Mr Majek was charged with murder.

The teenager is said to have crossed the English Channel in a small boat with no documents in July before applying for asylum, according to The Sun.

Ms Whyte worked at the Park Inn by Radisson hotel in Walsall in the West Midlands, where the teenager was reportedly staying.

It is understood that she finished her shift at 11pm and was planning to catch the 11:21pm train back home to Walsall when she was stabbed in the back of the neck.

Police near to the scene at Bescot Stadium railway station - SWNS

Ms Whyte’s family paid tribute to the “the most selfless person” who was “brave, quirky, funny and always there for anyone who needed it”.

In a statement, a spokesman for the family said: “There is not enough paper in the world to even begin to write a tribute for you, but no one deserves it more.

“The weird thing about this devastating loss is that we now need to navigate life without you, but how? If your short life will teach anything, it’s to cherish each moment with those you love as tomorrow is never guaranteed.

“You are so strong, a fighter and no matter what happens, we as a family will always be united for you. We will love and miss you for now, for always and forever.”

Nicholas Coates, Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS West Midlands, said: “The prosecution has issued an indictment and Deng Chol Majek will now face counts of murder and possession of an offensive weapon following a stabbing at Bescot Stadium railway station.”

He added: “Our thoughts remain with her friends and family at this incredibly difficult time.”

Det Ch Insp Paul Attwell, British Transport Police’s senior investigating officer, said: “We have specialist family liaison officers supporting the victim’s family and our thoughts remain with them at this incredibly difficult time.

“I would like to reassure the public that this is an isolated incident and an 18 year old man has now been charged and remanded in connection. We are not seeking anyone else.”

Mr Majek was remanded in custody and will appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Nov 19.