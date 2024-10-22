ATF offers reward in Asheville, North Carolina, gun store heist in aftermath of Helene
Federal officials asked for help after, multiple weapons were stolen from an Asheville, North Carolina, gun shop just days after Helene devastated the city.
Federal officials asked for help after, multiple weapons were stolen from an Asheville, North Carolina, gun shop just days after Helene devastated the city.
The sentencing hearing for the Carnduff, Sask., man who withheld his seven-year-old daughter from her mother to prevent the girl from getting a COVID-19 vaccine resumed Monday at the Court of King's Bench in Regina.The offence occurred over 100 days in 2021 and 2022.In April, 55-year-old Michael Gordon Jackson was found guilty by a jury of contravention of a custody order. He spent Monday morning explaining why he feels he has been punished enough.Jackson also admitted he has no remorse for his
A party guest at one of Sean “Diddy” Combs‘s events has claimed in a new lawsuit that a pro-athlete stopped the mogul from continuing to sexually assault him at a party.In a complaint filed Sunday, a man identified as “John Doe” claims the Bad Boy mogul made unwanted advances toward him at a party and grabbed his genitals through his pants, “squeezing them in a rough and sexual manner.”Doe, a luxury car and jewelry businessman who had previously worked with Diddy, alleged that the incident took
Halifax Regional Police are investigating the sudden death of a 19-year-old woman while she was working at a Walmart in the city's west end. Police said they were called to the store Saturday night around 9:30 p.m. local time and found the woman dead. Investigators are now trying to determine how the employee died and working closely with the provincial Labour Department and the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner, police said in a news release Monday.Police have not said whether they believe the circu
Critics mocked the former president over his unusual campaign appearance.
Warning: This story contains details some may find disturbing. A list of resources for people who have experienced sexual violence appears at the end.The owner of a P.E.I. foot clinic embroiled in allegations that he was working as a podiatrist without any formal credentials has been charged by Charlottetown police with several crimes unrelated to his podiatry practice.John Johnson, 26, was arrested and charged with trespassing, mischief, voyeurism and committing an indecent act."That type of di
Penny Busch, 62, was allegedly strangled by her younger sister Jamie Busch, per police
A police officer's daughter has been jailed for three years after posting sexual images of his ex-lover on an escort site in an act of revenge. Eleanor Brown, 24, "conspired" with her sister Sophie and her mother Sarah - both ex-police officers - to create a fake profile of the woman on the site, Leeds Crown Court heard. Brown had held a grudge against her victim since she was a teenager after her father Geoff had a short-lived affair with her in 2012, the court was told.
More than a year after Hamas and other armed groups launched their terror attack against Israel, Shirel Golan became their latest victim. She died by suicide on Sunday.
Though he is provided with a straw mat, Matthew says he prefers to sleep on the concrete floor of his cell in the maximum-security wing of Singapore’s Changi Prison.
It was a typical Wednesday evening for Noland Keaulana, who was fixing his truck at his grandparents’ house, when he received an alert on his phone about a 17-year-old missing off the Honolulu coast.
Steven Ling raped and murdered Joanne Tulip in Northumberland in 1997, stabbing her 60 times.
The disgraced former mayor’s long list of property and valuables is scheduled to be placed in receivership
A Montreal man is facing charges under the Highway Traffic Act after a homemade trailer he was using to transport cattle broke apart on Highway 401 near Kingston, Ont., on Friday, spilling the animals onto the road and causing two tractor-trailers to collide.Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said the 25-year-old was behind the wheel of a small crossover-type vehicle, towing eight dairy calves when the homemade trailer failed around 7 a.m. near Joyceville Road."The trailer was not sufficient to hau
Statements made by a man who stabbed a professor and two students in a University of Waterloo gender studies class last year show the attack was ideologically motivated and meant to instil fear in the community, federal prosecutors argued Tuesday.
FALL CITY, WASH. (AP) — Law enforcement officials found five people killed in a shooting inside a home southeast of Seattle on Monday morning and took a teenager into custody, police said.
HALIFAX — Halifax police say a 19-year-old woman who died in a Walmart bakery on Saturday was found in a large, walk-in oven when first responders arrived at the scene in the city's west end.
A 32-year-old is facing 12 charges after a deadly car crash on Highway 11.RCMP say they were notified on Saturday night around 9:45 p.m. CST that a truck and an SUV had crashed into each other about one kilometre north of Dundurn, Sask., about 35 kilometres southeast of Saskatoon.Police say the truck was travelling on the wrong side of the highway, northbound in the southbound lane.The two women in the SUV, ages 50 and 20, were declared dead at the scene. They were from Lake Isle, Alta., and the
It’s only October, but the former president is already bringing up the war on Christmas.
A Woodstock RCMP officer has been charged by the Serious Incident Response Team in connection with missing evidence, including cash. According to a news release from SIRT, Const. Christopher Sorensen, a member of the RCMP's provincial crime reduction unit, was charged on Monday with four counts of theft and one of breach of trust by a public officer. The release said SIRT was asked on April 15 to investigate "missing and unaccounted for exhibits, including cash, that had been previously seized i
Two separate searches are underway after two men went missing hundreds of kilometres apart in northeast B.C.RCMP say one of the missing is Sam Benastick, 20, who failed to return from a 10-day camping trip in Redfern-Keily Park, a remote provincial park about 250 kilometres northwest of Fort St. John. He was reported missing after failing to return home on Oct. 17.The other missing person is Jim Barnes, who was last seen on Oct. 18 when he went grouse hunting with his dog near Groundbirch Forest