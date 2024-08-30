ATF searching for nearly 100 stolen guns

Latest Stories
- CBC
High-ranking Toronto cop demoted at disciplinary hearing
Toronto police officer Stacy Clarke has been handed a two-year demotion to the rank of inspector for her part in what disciplinary hearing officer Robin McElary-Downer called a "cheating scheme" in a Wednesday police act tribunal decision. "I found there is sufficient and tangible evidence in front of me that finds [Clarke's] actions amply illustrated abuse of position and abuse of power," McElary-Downer said. "This makes her an unsuitable candidate to be automatically reinstated to the rank of
- People
Real-Life “Deadpool” Namesake Wade Wilson Sentenced to Death for Murdering 2 Women
Wilson strangled Kristine Melton and Diane Ruiz within hours of each other in October 2019
- LA Times
Victims 'terrified': Pipe-wielding Tesla driver convicted in road-rage incidents is released early
Nathaniel Radimak, who went on a 'reign of terror' smashing cars with a pipe, has been released from prison.
- People
Boys, 10 and 11, Convicted in Drowning Death of an 8-Year-Old Neighbor. Family Wants 'Full Justice'
Second-grader Noah Bush’s body was found at the bottom of a construction pit on May 16
- Sacramento Bee
Davis woman sentenced for beating 2-year-old daughter on Delta flight from Mexico to Seattle
Witnesses told investigators the mother kicked, hit and shook the child “like a rag doll.”
- The Canadian Press
Man wanted for murder in Markham woman's death fled to Hong Kong, police say
A suspect in the murder of a Toronto-area woman whose burned remains were found earlier this month has fled Canada, police said Thursday, adding an international dimension to the weeks-long investigation.
- CNN
A woman allegedly killed her friend’s newborn twin and abused the other. Prosecutors will seek the death penalty
For Ethan Katz and Savannah Roberts, the evening of June 15 was already stressful. They had gone to a Pittsburgh hospital seeking treatment for Ari, one of their six-week-old twin sons, who had a mysterious injury. Then they got an emergency call that turned their world upside down.
- CNN
Steve Bannon asks federal judge to release him from prison early
Steve Bannon, the right-wing podcaster and former Donald Trump aide, asked a federal judge on Thursday to release him from prison early as he continues to challenge his contempt of Congress conviction.
- The Canadian Press
Two women face kidnapping charges in connection with Quebec Amber Alert case
MONTREAL — Two women have been charged with kidnapping a five-year-old boy from a Montreal suburb whose disappearance triggered an Amber Alert for several hours on Tuesday.
- CNN
Idaho murder suspect wants trial moved after survey results say town will ‘burn the courthouse down’ if he’s acquitted
A hearing today is set to determine whether the trial of Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students in 2022, will be moved out of Latah County, a location his attorneys argued would be unable to provide an unbiased jury for the long-awaited anticipated trial.
- People
Couple ‘Getting Busy’ in Car Accidentally Drive Vehicle into Philadelphia River: Reports
The incident happened in the early hours of Wednesday, Aug. 28, according to authorities
- NextShark
NYC landlord charged after brutal confrontation with homeless man
Brian Chin, a 32-year-old Chinatown landlord, was charged with felony assault after a violent altercation with a homeless man near Chrystie and Grand streets in Manhattan. The incident, which occurred on Saturday night, left the man hospitalized with severe injuries, including facial and skull fractures that rendered him unable to identify himself to authorities. What happened: The confrontation reportedly began when Chin allegedly kicked the homeless man sleeping on a corner three times.
- USA TODAY
4 children inside home when parents killed, shot at 42 times: 'Their lives are destroyed'
Four children were inside their New Market, Maryland home when their parents were killed after being shot at 42 times at close range, police said.
- PA Media: UK News
Van driver convicted of smuggling migrants found screaming for help on ferry
Anas Al Mustafa, 43, has been convicted of assisting unlawful migration by trafficking seven people in a specially-adapted van to the UK.
- PA Media: UK News
Boy, 17, guilty of murdering girl he had stalked
The teenager, who cannot be identified, was convicted of murdering Holly Newton in Hexham, Northumberland.
- CBC
Saskatchewan gangster who killed teen charged in Calgary murder
Calgary police have laid a murder charge against a former member of a Regina street gang who has killed before. Michael Douglas Keepness, 37, faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of Shakiel Ahkeem Bennett, 27, who was killed in July 2022.Bennett was shot in what police called a "targeted attack" in the northeast community of Falconridge.Court records show that Keepness was charged with first-degree murder but pleaded guilty to manslaugher in a 2007 attack on three teenagers, one of wh
- Canadian Press Videos
Thai court sentences son of popular Spanish actor to life imprisonment after convicting him of murder
A court in Thailand found Daniel Sancho Bronchalo, a member of a famous Spanish acting family, guilty of premeditated murder on Thursday and sentenced him to life in prison, in a lurid case that involved the victim being dismembered.
- The Canadian Press
Warrant issued for murder suspect in death of Markham woman who went missing: police
A Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued for a man wanted for first-degree murder in the death of a Toronto-area woman who went missing earlier this month, York Regional Police said Wednesday.
- The Canadian Press
Former NYPD officer sentenced to 27 years for shooting her ex-girlfriend and the ex's new partner
NEW YORK (AP) — A former New York City police officer has been sentenced to 27 years in prison for shooting and wounding her ex-girlfriend and killing the ex-girlfriend's new love interest.
- ABC News Videos
Couple in Lamborghini kidnapped and beaten while house hunting, police say
Six men from Florida were arrested after their getaway van crashed.