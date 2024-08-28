Amber Alert: Missing 9-year-old boy didn’t make it to school in Grapevine, police say

Grapevine police have issued an Amber Alert for a 9-year-old boy who didn’t show up at school Wednesday morning, officials said.

Zavien Keyes was last seen around 7 a.m. in the 2900 block of Mustang Drive. Family members said Zavien missed his bus and ended up walking toward Glenhope Elementary School, Grapevine police said in a social media post. He never arrived.

Zavien is Black, around 4 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 90 pounds. He has black hair styled in short dreads, and brown eyes, according to the alert. He was wearing a black shirt with a gold Spider-Man design, green pants and blue croc shoes when he disappeared. He was carrying a light blue backpack.

Police are searching the area near Zavien’s home in the area of Mustang Drive and Tanglewood. They are also searching his route to school and nearby parks, the post said.

Anyone with information about Zavien’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Grapevine Police Department at 817-410-8127. Business and homeowners in the area are asked to check their doorbell or security cameras for any possible sightings of the 9-year-old.

Grapevine police initially issued an Athena Alert for Zavien before the Amber Alert was issued Wednesday afternoon.

An Athena Alert is intended to bridge the gap between the time a child goes missing and the time a state-wide Amber Alert is issued. The alert was named in honor of 7-year-old Athena Strand, who was abducted from her home in Wise County and brutally murdered in 2022.

