Atherton: Arrest after mobility scooter driver, 87, dies in crash

A woman has been arrested after an 87-year-old man died after his mobility scooter was hit by a car.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said he was "unseated" after his scooter was hit by a Volkswagen Golf on Flapper Fold Lane in Atherton on Friday.

The man died later in hospital after the midday crash.

A 30-year-old woman was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving and drug-driving.

Police have appealed for any witnesses, CCTV, doorbell footage or dashcam footage.

PC Phil Drummond said: "This was a tragic incident where we are providing specialist support to the family of the victim and are now appealing to the local community for additional information.

"If you witnessed anything we'd be grateful if you come forward and help with our inquiries."

