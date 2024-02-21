Atherton finishes regular season with 11th straight win
A Kansas fisherman who had his state-record white crappie voided and “didn’t understand why,” now knows the reason. X-rays don't lie.
With just one errant stroke, Jordan Spieth was out of the tournament. Not with the stroke of his club though, but of his pen.
Jason Kelce said that his brother, Travis, was "out of line" after seeing his viral interaction during the Super Bowl with coach Andy Reid.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex exclusively tell PEOPLE they "loved being back in Canada" for the countdown to next year's Invictus Games
DUNEDIN, Fla. — The Toronto Blue Jays used different approaches when it came to the delicate matter of salary arbitration with their two homegrown franchise cornerstones. A year ago, shortstop Bo Bichette and the team agreed to a three-year deal that ensured the two sides wouldn't go through a process that can sometimes be unpleasant. The club was unable to work out something similar with first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who won his arbitration case earlier this month. The good news for the
Troy Aikman says his social-media message about Patrick Mahomes’ Super Bowl championships has actually aged very well.
Ian Garry put Colby Covington on blast during an appearance on "The MMA Hour."
“I had never seen” one that big, fisherman Dave Miller said.
The NFL star "said he'd really like to see Sydney and Singapore," where Swift will perform next, according to his dad
Israeli swimmer Anastasia Gorbenko was booed after placing second in the women’s 400m individual medley at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar on Sunday.
Adam Silver wants a better All-Star Game product. His options may be limited. It's time for the players - or their union - to step up.
NEW YORK — NHL commissioner Gary Bettman has upheldMorgan Rielly's five-game suspension for cross-checking after the NHL Players' Association filed for an appeal. The league's department of player safety banned the Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman last week for his cross-check to the head of Senators forward Ridly Greig in the dying moments of Ottawa's 5-3 victory on Feb. 10. Rielly, who was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct, lunged at Greig up high after the centre fired a slapshot int
Footage showing humpback whales breaching while a young surfer drops into a wave at Waimea Bay is reminiscent of an even more extraordinary scene in 2014.
The change comes weeks after Barnes confronted a student broadcast announcer at a high school basketball game in Los Angeles.
‘Am I the only one thinking where the parking lot is?’ asks TikTok user
Travis Kelce seems to love kids, and that was evident after the Chiefs won the Super Bowl and his reaction to seeing Patrick Mahomes’ children.
CALGARY — Kaitlyn Lawes has asked for her teammates' patience as she irons out her game at the Canadian women's curling championship. A woman with a lot of big-game experience on the national and international stage in over a decade as Jennifer Jones' third is skipping a team at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts for the second time in her career. The Manitoba women's champions were under must-win pressure early in Calgary after losing three of their first four games. Tuesday's 8-4 doubling of B.
As the regular season gets closer, a look at the biggest question facing every MLB team in 2024.
Check out this spinning backfist on ice during a game between two NHL farm teams.
Aryna Sabalenka's first appearance since winning the Australian Open ends in defeat by Croatia's Donna Vekic at the Dubai Tennis Championships.