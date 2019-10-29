Athlete gets hand 'stuck on Prince Harry's bottom' at Invictus Games launch

The Duke of Sussex received a warmer welcome than he anticipated at the launch of the UK's next Invictus Games team for the 2020 tournament.

Lynsey Kelly from the RAF put her arm around the royal during a team photocall in central London on Monday - but it wasn't long before her hand wandered.

"My hand's just stuck on Prince Harry's bottom!" the athlete said in a video shared by ITV.

Harry joked that Ms Kelly's hands were "almost in my pocket" as he continued to smile for the cameras.

When asked about the moment later on, Ms Kelly said: "We were just posing for a picture. My hands were around his waist.

"They might have been a bit lower down on his back than I would have preferred, you know, with him being a prince. He was very fine about it."

Harry, the creator of the Paralympics-style sports event, was in high spirits when he met the 65-strong squad of service personnel and military veterans who will compete in the Netherlands next May, telling them: "It's going to be awesome".

During an informal chat with the competitors, Harry said: "This is an opportunity for you guys to be serving your country again."

He explained their influence would have a profound effect on many, adding: "It's a really important point to know as well, never underestimate the impact you guys are having on everybody else."

He said that people were "genuinely inspired" by their story following feedback from previous Invictus Games tournaments.

The teammates and Harry had gathered at the home of the Honourable Artillery Company near the Barbican for the launch event.

The duke chatted to all of the UK team members, laughing with them and offering tips after helping mastermind the previous four Games.

"Make sure you enjoy every single moment and look after each other," he told one group.

The royal also made a joke about the Dutch hosts of the 2020 competition, telling the athletes: "You've got to like orange and make sure you don't eat too many stroopwafel."

During the third Games in September 2017 in Toronto, Canada, Harry made one of his first high-profile public appearances with his now wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

The 2020 Invictus Games are scheduled to be held in The Hague in the Netherlands in May.