Athletes from across the country will be in OKC competing for a spot on team USA

Associated Press

A man has been charged in federal court in Illinois in the transport of millions of dollars worth of Masters golf tournament merchandise and memorabilia stolen from Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia. A document filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois accuses Richard Globensky of transporting the items across state lines to Tampa, Florida, “knowing the same had been stolen, converted and taken by fraud.” Upon conviction, Globensky would have to forfeit any property and cash attained from proceeds traced to the stolen items, the government said.