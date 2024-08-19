Athletes cross finish line during Ironman Louisville following 5-year hiatus
Athletes cross finish line during Ironman Louisville following 5-year hiatus
Khelif was Algeria’s first woman to ever win a gold medal in boxing at the Paris 2024 Olympics
Having already become a $50-million man earlier this season, Hideki Matsuyama didn’t waste much time eclipsing $55 million in career earnings. The Japanese star is walking away from Memphis with $3.6 million for shooting 17-under 263 at
Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic is among those calling for instant replay to be used more effectively in the sport after Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was eliminated from the Cincinnati Open due to a controversial call from a chair umpire on match point.
Although the Maple Leafs appear to be running it back with their core, the Leafs GM pointed out there is still business to take care of.
A banner afternoon for Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark -- where she set the WNBA single-season rookie assist record against the Seattle Storm -- wasn't all sunshine and rainbows. Well, from start to finish, anyway. Eventually, compet
The Diana Taurasi warnings to Caitlin Clark before the WNBA season that made so many headlines were already kind of gone when the Phoenix Mercury vet praised the Indiana Fever rookie a couple of months ago. But we've now seen some frie
The NFL season hasn't officially started yet, but Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is already displaying his magic. His latest trick? A behind-the-back pass.
The Canadiens have the pieces in play in order to acquire Askarov from the Predators if they choose.
Noah Lyles didn’t mince his words when questioned about Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill.
Canadiens: P.K. Subban Hops on the Lane Hutson Train
Dricus Du Plessis has long said he is superior to Israel Adesanya, and he proved it Saturday at UFC 305 in his first middleweight title defense.
The pithy ‘3 R’s’ rubric has been used to summarize fundamentals in many areas, from the New Deal (Relief, Recovery, Reform), to early learning (Relationships, Repetition, Routines), to the environment (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle). The same formula can illuminate what…
Nazem Kadri could be an ideal fit for the Winnipeg Jets writes a Jets' columnist. But, is this an easy deal to make?
Jack Draper beats Felix Auger-Aliassime in controversial circumstances at the Cincinnati Open as Carlos Alcaraz smashes his racquet during a defeat by Gael Monfils.
The 2024 Little League World Series continues on Sunday, Aug. 18, with four games. Here's what to know.
Manchester United’s performances in both the Community Shield and in their Premier League opener against Fulham were far from what fans saw last season.Gone are Erik ten Hag’s chaos ball tactics w...
The New York Giants might have a big problem on their hands with quarterback Daniel Jones. Jones' miserable preseason performance against the Houston Texans on Saturday bewildered even Giants
Former Major League Baseball outfielder Jeff Francouer shared a Tiger Woods story from back in the 2005-06 timeframe when Woods was an absolute menace on the golf course and arguably the biggest name in pro sports. “
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Russell Wilson has been playing football for a long time. He's well-versed in the rhythms of a season. The highs and lows and everything in between.
Mike Tyson had little interest in trash-talking or insulting Jake Paul during the press conference for their Nov. 15 fight on Netflix.