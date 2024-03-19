Athletic Woman Gives Whole New Meaning to 'Picking Up Guys at the Bar'

A petite woman from Los Angeles, California, has made lifting men off the floor on her nights out “a great side hustle”.

Charlotte Jolley, who features in the video here, told Storyful the idea came to her when she was in college. She would make bets with men where they would either buy her a drink or give her “all the money in their pockets” if she was able to lift them.

“People were very shocked … everyone was skeptical and thought that me picking them up was just a joke – and so to actually fling them in the air led to men flailing their arms, gasping, and buying me some spicy margs!!” said Jolley.

Video shows Jolley shaking hands with various men before, to their surprise, lifting them into the air. Credit: Charlotte Jolley via Storyful