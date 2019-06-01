Athletics activate slugger Davis

The Oakland Athletics activated slugger Khris Davis prior to Saturday's game against the visiting Houston Astros.

Davis was on the IL with left hip and oblique injuries. He last played on May 21.

Davis initially injured the hip on May 5 against the Pittsburgh Pirates when he hit the fence while chasing a foul ball down the left-field line.

Davis is 6-for-11 with four homers against scheduled Houston starter Justin Verlander.

The 31-year-old is batting .248 with 12 homers and 29 RBIs this season. He led the majors with 48 homers last season.

Oakland optioned outfielder Skye Bolt to Triple-A Las Vegas to open up a roster spot. Bolt is 1-for-7 in four games over two stints with the A's this season.

